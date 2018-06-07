Bipasha Basu Just Gave A Shout-out To This Mumbai Restaurant's Healthy Desserts!

NDTV Food | Updated: June 07, 2018 18:22 IST
Bipasha is something of a health freak and is popular for her well-toned physique, which can give many in the film industry a run for their money. The actor is also quite the foodie and loves sharing snapshots of her food and drinks on her Instagram page. Bipasha Basu posted the picture of a yummy-looking fruit dessert today, on her Instagram stories, thanking the restaurant for 'the yumminess'. Have a look:
Doesn't that look simply delicious? Pictured here is the 'Blueberry Froghurt' (blueberry frozen yogurt) from Mumbai's healthy eating restaurant The Craving Salad. The Bandra restaurant has a menu that features salads, fresh, sugar free juices, and gluten-free and vegan smoothies and desserts. Incidentally, the restaurant is quite the celebrity favourite, when it comes to ordering in healthy grub from outside.
Coming back to Bipasha, the actor is a self-confessed foodie and believes in the philosophy of eating everything in moderation. In an interview to a popular English daily, Bipasha had revealed that she loves eating out, while her husband Karan Singh Grover loves eating home-cooked food. Bipasha had said that she tried to restrict eating sweets to only those occasions when she was going out or meeting family, but that it was a 'constant battle'. Well, that's one thing we all have in common with Bipasha, don't we? But, now we know where the beauty gets her healthy dose of sweetness from!