Bipasha Basu Just Gave A Shout-out To This Mumbai Restaurant's Healthy Desserts!

Highlights Bipasha Basu has just recovered from a bacterial infection.

The foodie actor ordered in healthy desserts from a Bandra cafe.

Bipasha is a self-confessed foodie and loves eating out.

Bipasha Basu , who was recently taken ill with a bacterial infection and was in the hospital over the past few days, has returned home to the collective relief of family, friends and fans. Basu, who has 5.5 million followers on her Instagram page, kept her fans and followers updated about her condition, while she was in the hospital, through posts and pictures of herself. The bong beauty announced on the photo-sharing site two days ago that she was hale and hearty and had returned back home, with a sweet video.

Bipasha is something of a health freak and is popular for her well-toned physique, which can give many in the film industry a run for their money. The actor is also quite the foodie and loves sharing snapshots of her food and drinks on her Instagram page. Bipasha Basu posted the picture of a yummy-looking fruit dessert today, on her Instagram stories, thanking the restaurant for 'the yumminess'. Have a look:



Doesn't that look simply delicious? Pictured here is the 'Blueberry Froghurt' (blueberry frozen yogurt) from Mumbai's healthy eating restaurant The Craving Salad. The Bandra restaurant has a menu that features salads, fresh, sugar free juices, and gluten-free and vegan smoothies and desserts. Incidentally, the restaurant is quite the celebrity favourite, when it comes to ordering in healthy grub from outside.

A post shared by Shaz_EatHealthy (@cravingsalad) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

TV actor Ayaz Khan is often spotted enjoying a bowl of healthy salad and last year the newlyweds Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also visited the café, along with some friends and family members. Have a look:

Coming back to Bipasha, the actor is a self-confessed foodie and believes in the philosophy of eating everything in moderation. In an interview to a popular English daily, Bipasha had revealed that she loves eating out, while her husband Karan Singh Grover loves eating home-cooked food. Bipasha had said that she tried to restrict eating sweets to only those occasions when she was going out or meeting family, but that it was a 'constant battle'. Well, that's one thing we all have in common with Bipasha, don't we? But, now we know where the beauty gets her healthy dose of sweetness from!