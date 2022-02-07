Bipasha Basu is one celebrity whose social media feed is super relatable for all of us. Whether she is enjoying a party with friends or spending time with her husband Karan Singh Grover - the actress doesn't shy away from showing her unfiltered self on Instagram to her 10.2 million followers. Those who follow the actress closely would know that she is not just a big foodie, but also an incredible chef. She regularly treats her fan following to some delicious treats that she whipped up at home. This time, however, it was Bipasha's time to sit back and indulge in a delightful Gujarati recipe. Wondering what it was? Take a look and see for yourself:

"Thank you Roopa Pandit and Anand Pandit for my favourite #undhiyu. Loveee," she wrote in her Instagram story. The producer and his wife also sent over an interesting heartfelt note with the home-cooked dish to Bipasha Basu. "While winter is about to say goodbye in Gujarat region would like you to taste season's last Undhiyu preparation," read the note.

The Gujarati recipe is said to be Bipasha's favourite, made with mixed vegetables and mixed herbs and spices. The name 'Undhiyu' literally means 'upside down', referring to the traditional method of cooking this recipe. The dish is a regional speciality of Gujarat prepared on festivals like Sankranti and is made with seasonal vegetables available during winters. Undhiyu is made by the process of slow-cooking in minimal oil and sufficient water. Click here for the full step-by-step recipe of Undhiyu.





Gujarati favourite Undhiyu literally means 'upside-down'.

We would love to see Bipasha Basu sharing more such food diaries soon! What did you think of her post for the Gujarati dish? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.