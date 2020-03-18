Bipasha Basu Swears By This Turmeric-Based Immunity Booster Powder (Recipe Inside)

Bipasha Basu's immunity boosting powder was indeed an interesting one.

Bipasha Basu is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. She married television actor Karan Singh Grover on 30th April, 2016 and the duo have been giving their followers relationship goals on Instagram ever since. The couple regularly shares pictures from their vacations on the social media platform, and their fitness and diet regime is the picture of envy for many. Recently, Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of her diet on Instagram, as she posted the recipe for an immunity boosting powder that she swears by. Take a look at her post:





Bipasha Basu's immunity boosting powder recipe was primarily based on two spices - turmeric powder, aka haldi and fennel seeds, aka saunf. The recipe comprised a number of other Indian spices as well, such as cumin seeds, coriander seeds, dry ginger powder or saunth, whole black pepper or kali mirch, cinnamon powder aka dalchini and cardamom powder i.e elaichi.





Consuming the powder, according to the Bipasha Basu, is a pretty non-fuss and simple procedure. It can be had in a number of ways and included in the daily diet easily without hassle. "Have 1 tsp of this powder with hot water... or add to your dal every day. It's simple," wrote Bipasha Basu on Instagram. Bipasha Basu also shared a picture of the resultant powder on her Instagram stories, which looked like a powerful and potent mix of all the spices mentioned in the recipe. Take a look:





Coming to the components of the immunity boosting powder, turmeric is a well-known ingredient that has anti-inflammatory properties. The compound curcumin present in haldi is a naturally occurring antioxidant and is great for maintaining strong immunity. Similarly, fennel seeds are also known for being rich in antioxidants. They contain antimicrobial properties that can automatically rejuvenate the immune system from within.





What better way to boost immunity than to use naturally occurring substances and condiments? We hope Bipasha Basu shares more such healthy recipes in the coming future!













