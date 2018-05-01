Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Anniversary Cake Is All Kinds Of Adorable! (See Pics Inside)

SEARCH
   May 01, 2018

Highlights
  • Bipasha and Karan Singh are celebrating their wedding anniversary.
  • The couple is in Goa for the celebrations.
  • The couple's adorable wedding anniversary cake caught our attention.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in Goa to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and the couple is keeping their fans and followers updated about all the fun they're having there. Bipasha and Karan's Instagram and Twitter timelines are full of cheesy and oh-so-adorable throwback pictures of their hyped-up wedding in 2016. Their fans can't seem to get enough of their crackling chemistry and that's why the couple seem to be taking it to new highs ever-so-often. Bipasha Basu recently posted a couple of Instagram posts about her anniversary celebrations in Goa and the anniversary cake caught our attention.

Bipasha posted a number of pictures of the adorable 'monkey cake' on her Instagram stories and we couldn't help but go 'awww'. Have a look!
 

bipasha basu and karan singh grover

"Cutest cake ever", Bipasha posted on the picture of the cake and we can't agree more. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover seem to be having the time of their lives on their anniversary, as one can tell from all the amazing pictures and videos on their Instagram pages.

Here's from the cake cutting part of the anniversary celebration:

Could these two be any more in love? Perhaps the only other thing that Bipasha and Karan love other than each other is food, as is pretty evident from their social media pages. Last week, Karan Singh Grover gave a shoutout to Bipasha Basu's cooking skills when she cooked a bowl of delicious-looking khao suey for him. The actor and model posted pictures of his wife preparing the meal for him and declared her the 'cutest chef ever'. Bipasha herself isn't very immune to the lure of a good meal. The incredibly fit actor has often declared her love for the Bengali cuisine and especially a plate of Kolkata biryani.



Bipasha and Karan Singh's is indeed a match made in heaven. We wish these two a very happy second 'monkeyversary'!



