South Indian cuisine has long had a loyal following, and much of it is thanks to the variety on offer. Beyond the ever-popular idli, dosa and uttapam, there is one more hero that deserves a place on your plate - paniyaram. Also known as paddu or appe, paniyaram is a light and healthy snack, typically made using dosa or idli batter. It pairs beautifully with both chutney and sambar, and can be adapted using semolina or even moong dal batter.





While it is often enjoyed as an evening snack, paniyaram is just as delicious in the morning. In this recipe, we are adding a nutritious spin with the help of black chickpeas. Think of it as a protein-packed version that works equally well for breakfast or tea time.





Why You Should Include Black Chickpeas In Your Diet

Black chickpeas (kala chana) are packed with nutrients and easily available in most Indian kitchens. They are rich in fibre, protein and iron, and have multiple health benefits. The high fibre content supports digestion, while the protein helps with weight management and keeping you full for longer. You can cook them in various ways, but this paniyaram recipe is one of the tastiest and easiest options out there.

How To Make High-Protein Black Chickpeas Paniyaram

To begin, soak and boil the black chickpeas. Once cooked, prepare a batter using semolina, curd and basic spices to add flavour. Fruit salt is added at the end to give the batter a fluffy texture. Heat an appe pan, lightly grease it with oil, pour in the batter, and let it cook on one side before flipping. The result is a batch of soft, crispy paniyarams that are both healthy and satisfying.

Ingredients For Healthy Black Chickpeas Paniyaram

1 cup black chickpeas (soaked and boiled)





1/2 cup semolina (sooji)





1/2 cup curd





4-5 garlic cloves





1-inch ginger piece





3-4 green chillies





1/2 cup fresh coriander, chopped





Salt to taste





1 tablespoon fruit salt

Step-by-Step Recipe For Black Chickpeas Paniyaram

Take the boiled black chickpeas in a mixer jar, add garlic, curd, green chillies, coriander leaves and ginger. Grind to a smooth paste.





Transfer the batter to a bowl. Add semolina, salt and chopped onion (optional). Mix everything well. Add fruit salt and mix again just before cooking.





Heat an appe pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour the batter into the moulds and cook on medium heat.





Once one side is golden brown, flip the paniyarams and cook the other side. Your healthy black chickpeas paniyaram is ready to serve. Pair with chutney of your choice.

Why This Makes A Great Breakfast Or Snack

This dish is a perfect option when you want something light but filling. It ticks all the boxes - high in protein, full of flavour, and quick to prepare if you have leftover chickpeas. Serve it warm with coconut chutney or mint-coriander chutney, and it is guaranteed to become a new breakfast favourite.