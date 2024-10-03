Almost every day we see a new food trend take the Internet or social media by storm. There are some trends that we wish would disappear by the end of the week. But there's one trend in Chennai that we're happy has stayed the course - the stuffed paniyaram or the stuffed kuzhi paniyaram. This trend is also playing out at WelcomCafe Marina, the all-day dining destination at the Welcomhotel Chennai Cathedral Road that has returned after a major overhaul.



One of the most scrumptious snacks in South India, the kuzhi paniyaram takes its name from the kuzhi or the depressions in a special pan that are purposed for these delicious dumplings. It's one of the most popular street food dishes in many parts of South India (It's called guliyappa in Karnataka).



The WelcomCafe Marina offers a special selection called Taste of Madras that reimagines some of the popular streets of Chennai and beyond. The menu has room for a clever rasam ramen and a Kozhi (chicken) ghee Roast Slider but it's the stuffed paniyaram that caught our attention. There's a Beans Vepudu Paniyaram Takoyaki that's embellished with kempu chutney, homemade mayonnaise, sesame seed, peanut, and crackling spinach. There's also a bold play on a pork dumpling - the Pork Paniyaram Takoyaki with a similar stuffing.





We're seeing quite a few restaurants and bars across the city experimenting with the paniyaram. The basic recipe remains the same, it's the filling that is the twist. We've seen chefs getting quite creative with the fillings of these stuffed paniyarams. From salmon and cream cheese to paneer and potato, we've seen it all. You can try making these paniyarams at home (Try our flavourful masala stuffed paniyaram - see recipe) or you can try the classic paniyaram (see recipe).

Beans Vepudu Paniyaram Takoyaki - Image courtesy Welcomhotel Chennai Cathedral Road



Masala Stuffed Kuzhi Paniyaram Recipe

Ingredients

3 medium-sized potatoes - boiled & mashed

1/2 tbsp Turmeric powder

1 tbsp Red chilli powder

1 tbsp Mustard seeds

1 tbsp Cumin seeds

1/4 tbsp Asafoetida

1 sprig Curry leaves (finely chopped)

2 cups paniyaram batter

Salt as required

3-5 tbsp Oil

Method:

Heat oil in a pan, add the mustard seeds, cumin, turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder, asafoetida and curry leaves. Fry the masala for a minute on a low flame, add the mashed potato to the tempering and mix well. Keep the filling aside. Add finely chopped onions, ginger, green chillies and curry leaves to the paniyaram batter; stir well. 'Temper' the batter with mustard seeds, cumin seeds and asafoetida. Grease the paniyaram pan with oil & turn on the flame and heat for a minute. Pour a little oil into each mould. Once the oil is heated, pour 1 scoop of batter into each mould. Now with a spoon add a little stuffing in the centre of the batter, now pour more batter to cover the stuffing. Don't fill the batter to the brim. Drizzle some oil and cook for a minute. Now flip the paniyaram using a fork, add some more oil and cook till it turns crisp on both sides. Serves best with coconut chutney. You could also serve this with tomato ketchup.

Classic Kuzhi Paniyaram Recipe

Ingredients

1 Cup Idli/Dosa Batter

Medium-sized onion (1) - finely chopped

2 Green Chillies -finely chopped

1 tbsp Grated Coconut

1 tbsp Grated Ginger

1 tbsp Coriander leaves - finely chopped

Salt (to taste)

Oil For Cooking



To Temper

2 tsp Oil (Gingelly / Sesame oil works best)

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

1/2 tsp Urad Dal

1 sprig Curry Leaves

1/4 tsp Asafoetida



Method:

'Temper' the mustard seeds, urad dal, and then add the onions, green chilli, ginger curry leaves and finally the asafoetida. Saute it for 2 minutes on a low flame. Add grated coconut, coriander leaves once you switch off the flame. Add the salt and stir well. Add this mixture to the batter. This is the key step. The batter should not be thick or watery. Mix the batter well. Use a paniyaram pan, and add oil to each mould. Add more oil if you like your paniyarams crispy. Make sure you don't fill the mould with batter to the brim (Fill it to 3/4th level) Cover and cook on a low flame for about 2-3 minutes (keep the pan covered with a lid once you do). Once the bottom is cooked, flip to the other side, pour a little more oil and then cook again for another 2-3 minutes. Use this process for the remaining batter.



This serves best with a tomato chutney or a spicy chutney. You can also serve it with the classic coconut chutney.

