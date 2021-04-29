Thanks to the versatility of Indian cuisine, we get to experience different types of vegetables, leaving us spoilt for choices. Indian cuisine is as diversified as its culture, with each region having its own set of ingredients that are whipped into delicious dishes. One such amazing vegetable is drumstick. After being proclaimed a superfood, drumstick (or moringa) has garnered due attention world-wide in the recent years. Today, you will find it in every supermarket across the world. But did you know, it was a part of the Bengali and South Indian food culture since centuries. You surely have had drumsticks in South Indian 'sambar' or Bengali 'shukto'. It has a fibrous texture and is juicy from inside, when chewed. This unique feature of drumstick adds a texture to the dishes it is added to.

Also Read: Cooking With Drumstick Leaves: 3 Easy South Indian Recipes

Drum is credited to be a superfood that helps boost immunity Pic Credit: iStock

Immunity: Health Benefits Of Drumstick (Moringa):

Besides its culinary goodness, drumstick is widely known for being therapeutic. It is cultivated in various parts of India and has an enriched nutrient profile. It is loaded with vitamin C, B, antioxidants, zinc, iron, fibre et al. From regulating digestion and metabolism to strengthening bones - drumstick is accredited for all.

As per health experts, it also has generous amount of anti-inflammatory properties that may prevent respiratory system from infections and congestion. Drumsticks also act as a potent antibiotic agent and helps purify blood and prevent several viral attacks. All these factors further help boosting immunity and overall nourishment.

Besides shukto and sambar, drumsticks are also used in various dishes like dal, sabzi, curry and even pickle. Yes, you read it right. Drumstick can be whipped into a spicy pickle that can help elevate your everyday meal. And we just love how unique it tastes. So, we suggest, move over the regular nimbu or mirchi ka achar, and give this drumstick pickle a try.

How To Make Drumstick Pickle | Drumstick Pickle Recipe

Just like your usual pickle preparation, make an achari-mix with spices like methi, hing, saunf et al and saute the drumsticks with the mix and some oil. Finally, sprinkle vinegar on the achar and store it in an airtight jar. But remember, before adding the drumstick, scrape it, cut it into small pieces and steam a bit so that the juices of the spice-mix enter the vegetable. If kept in refrigerator, the pickle can be stored up to 3 days.

Click here for the detailed recipe of Drumstick Pickle.

For more ideas about how to include drumsticks in your daily diet, click here. And do let us know how you liked this unique pickle recipe.