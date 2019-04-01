Boost Your Heart Health With This Heart-Healthy Dinner

In order to live a healthy life, it is important to keep physical as well as mental health in check. Craving for greasy foods is okay once in a while; however, there are times when we often end up giving in to our cravings. Such instances only increase the risk of developing diseases that are heart-related or cholesterol-related. Few dietary tweaks can help you go a long way in keeping heart-related issues at bay. A bowlful of red and yellow bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms, pumpkins and butter/lima beans along with garlic and olive oil could possible serve as a perfect heart-healthy dinner for you.







According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Dried beans are known to lower the risk of heart attack and strokes because they help lower 'unhealthy' (LDL) cholesterol levels in the blood and balance blood sugar levels. Recent studies have also proven that shiitake mushrooms can help protect against cardiovascular diseases."







All the ingredients in this healthy bowl are not only just replete with health-promoting properties, but they are quite light on the stomach as well. The body's metabolism happens to be the most active during the day time and eventually gets sluggish. So, it is essential to have a dinner that is light and nutritious.







Red and yellow bell peppers, both varieties contain essential vitamins like E, C and K, all of which are necessary for proper functioning of the heart and promote healthy blood circulation. Shiitake mushrooms help keep the blood vessels clear and further prevent oxidative stress. Garlic is known to be cardio-protective by nature and may help repair damage done to blood vessels. Other than this, butter/lima beans stand out to be one of the best sources of cholesterol-lowering fibre. The carotenoids present in pumpkin help in protecting the circulatory system and the heart-healthy omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids come from olive oil. Though, make sure that the amount of olive oil that your put in the bowl is not too much and excess of anything can do more harm than good to your body.

So, the next time you're preparing dinner for yourself, you may as well consider this dinner plan for healthy heart. You may also improvise a bit by adding ingredients of your choice; just make sure that they are devoid of excess fat content. Let us know in the comments section below if you know of more such recipes.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







