The winter season has begun in full swing, and we can't keep calm. While it brings us much respite from the scorching heat, it's also a time when infections and diseases are at their peak. We mostly stay indoors during these months, and this can weaken our immunity. But there are several ways in which you can boost it, one of which is by including herbs in your diet. Since ancient times, herbs have been associated with strengthening immunity, thus keeping ailments at bay. Do not delay any further, and stock your pantry with these herbs as soon as possible. If you buy them from MORE using the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Also Read: With NDTV Big Bonus App, You Can Now Have Delicious Uttapams For Breakfast And Earn Rewards Too

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Immunity-Boosting Herbs You Can Add To Your Winter Diet:

1. Haldi

Haldi (turmeric) is a staple in Indian households. It's something we have been using since time immemorial. It contains an antioxidant called curcumin, which acts as a natural immune booster. A great way to reap its benefits is by sipping on turmeric milk, or kadha.

2. Ginger

Another excellent herb you can add to your winter diet is ginger. The anti-inflammatory properties present in it help strengthen the immune system. Make delicious ginger soup or tea to keep colds and coughs at bay. You can even add it to your dishes.

3. Mint

Mint (pudina) is also beneficial for your immune system. It is packed with a wide range of antioxidants and prevents illnesses. You can add pudina leaves to lukewarm water and drink it daily. Apart from this, you can even make chutney and pair it with your food.

4. Tulsi

You must also incorporate tulsi into your winter diet. This wonder herb contains antioxidants that can fight a variety of different viruses, infections, and allergies. Not just immunity, but tulsi also helps improve your overall health and well-being.

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon not only gives a delightful aroma, but it is also beneficial for boosting immunity. It has powerful antibacterial properties that naturally help your immune system keep infections at bay. So, add it to your winter diet now to stay fit and healthy.

Also Read: This Weekend, Treat Yourself To Steamed Non-Veg Momos And Reap Rewards Via NDTV Big Bonus App





Add these herbs to your diet to stay fit and healthy during the winter months. Hurry up and download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to collect up to 20% in rewards and discount coupons while you shop after spending a minimum amount. Once you link your cards to the app, you will increase your vINR balance whenever you use the same cards. The rewards you get with the NDTV Big Bonus are over and above any amount you receive from any credit card or bank rewards program. This vINR balance can be used to shop at any of the brands listed on the app.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.