Uttapam is among the most popular South Indian dishes. This delicious savoury pancake is topped with a medley of colourful veggies and is typically enjoyed for breakfast. Its crispy texture makes it an absolute delight to indulge in. While it is originally from South India, it's easily available in other parts of the country as well. If you've been craving something lately, there's no better place to satisfy your cravings than Mithaas. They have some mouth-watering uttapam varieties to choose from that will make your breakfast spread special. What's more, if you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 10% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Also Read: Treat Yourself To Delectable Paneer Curries And Earn Rewards With NDTV Big Bonus App

Here Are 4 Delicious Uttapams You Must Try For Breakfast:

1. Onion Uttapam

Onion uttapam is the most classic version of this dish. It is topped with chopped onions alone and no other vegetables. It is light yet wholesome, and it is perfect for those who do not like lots of veggies. Pair it with coconut or pudina chutney to fully savour its taste.

2. Tomato Uttapam

If you're a fan of tangy flavours, this tomato uttapam is the best option for you. Since there are no other veggies, the tanginess of the tomatoes comes out beautifully. It's not just the taste; they also add a vibrant colour to the uttapam.

3. Mix Veg Uttapam

Mixed vegetable uttapam is a great pick for those who don't mind having veggies. This delicious uttapam is topped with veggies such as capsicum, carrot, tomato, onion, green chillies, and more. Expect nothing less than a flavour explosion in every bite.

4. Paneer Uttapam

Yes, you can enjoy uttapam with paneer as a stuffing as well. The crispy exterior blends perfectly with the softness of paneer. It's a dish that every paneer lover must try. Once you try it out, you'll surely want to try it again.

Also Read: Warm Up Your Winter With Tasty Soups And Earn Rewards With NDTV Big Bonus App





Enjoy these delicious uttapams for breakfast with your family. We're sure everyone is going to love them. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to collect up to 10% in rewards and discount coupons while you shop after spending a minimum amount. Once you link your cards to the app, you will increase your vINR balance whenever you use the same cards. The rewards you get with the NDTV Big Bonus are over and above any amount you receive from any credit card or bank rewards program. This vINR balance can be used to shop at any of the brands listed on the app.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.