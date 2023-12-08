Momos are among the most beloved street foods. While they come in several different varieties, nothing can beat the taste of classic steamed momos. They have a super soft and succulent texture and never disappoint our taste buds. They are best savoured as an evening snack, and we always find reasons to indulge in them. If you prefer non-vegetarian momos, then this article might be of interest to you. Here's an opportunity to indulge in mouth-watering steamed non-veg momos from Wow! Momo and reap exciting rewards as you savour them. How? If you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 5% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning simultaneously.

Here Are 4 Non-Vegetarian Steamed Momos You Must Try:

1. Chicken Momo

Chicken momos are a top pick for non-vegetarians. With a soft and juicy interior, just one bite is enough to make anyone drool. These momos are sure to satisfy your indulgent cravings. Don't forget to pair them with chutney to fully relish their taste.

2. Chicken Schezwan Momo

If you like chicken momos with a hint of spice, look no further than chicken schezwan momos. The filling of these momos features schezwan sauce, which is what gives them a distinct taste. You can enjoy them as an evening snack or even serve them at a dinner party.

3. Chicken and Cheese Momo

Chicken and cheese make for a stellar combination. And these momos are a perfect example of it. There is cheese oozing out in each bite, making it truly indulgent. Not to forget the succulent texture of the chicken. It's something that you should definitely not miss trying.

4. Fish Momo

Fish lovers, we have something exciting for you as well. At first, it may sound strange to have a fish momo, but trust us, it tastes quite good. These momos are great if you're in the mood for experimentation. Pair them with a spicy dip and you're good to go.

Try these mouth-watering steamed non-veg momos from Wow! Momo and enjoy your weekend the right way.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.