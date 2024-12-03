Winter is here, and so is all the fresh seasonal produce you've been waiting for! From crisp carrots and peas to leafy spinach, this time of year is basically a foodie's dream. But there's one veggie that really shines in the cold months - radish (mooli). Whether it's tossed into parathas, sabzis, or even fresh salads, mooli's earthy, crunchy goodness never gets old. But if you're really into radishes, there's a must-try dish for you: Murauri! This Bihari-style poori is here to make your winters even better. Trust us, you'll want to give this one a try!





Also Read: Zero Oil Pooris? Yes, It's Possible! Try This Air Fryer Recipe And Enjoy Guilt Free

Photo Credit: iStock



What Exactly Is Murauri?

Murauri, or mooli poori, is a delicious Bihari bread made with grated mooli and spices. It's typically served with chutney or aloo ki sabzi and makes for a perfect winter dish. What's even better? You can munch on this as a teatime snack too! The best part about this dish is how simple, local ingredients come together to create something warm, filling, and totally satisfying.

How To Get The Perfect Texture In Murauri?

Perfectly crispy and golden Murauri pooris sound great, right? Well, the secret is in the texture! To avoid your dough getting too sticky, be sure to squeeze out all the moisture from the grated mooli. Also, don't add all the flour at once. Gradually mix it in to get the right consistency. Follow these tips and you'll get crispy pooris that are golden on the outside and soft on the inside in no time!

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Murauri | Winter Special Mooli Poori Recipe

Making Murauri or mooli ki poori is pretty straightforward. This recipe was shared by Instagram user @my_kitchenn_diaries, and it's as easy as it is delicious!

1. Prepare Poori Dough

Start by heating water in a pan. Add ghee, kalonji, ajwain, salt, chilli flakes, grated ginger, garlic, and, of course, grated radish (mooli). Let it cook for a minute before adding rice flour to the mix. Stir everything together, let it sit for 30 seconds, then transfer it to a plate and knead it into dough. Don't forget to add some fresh coriander leaves while you're at it!

2. Make Pooris

Once the dough is ready, roll it into small balls. Lightly oil your rolling board and flatten each ball into a poori. Heat some oil in a kadhai, then fry the pooris until they're golden brown and crispy. Serve them hot and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Chana Dal Poori Is A Popular Bengali Breakfast Food; Watch The Recipe Video To Try It





So, what do you think? Are you ready to try this Murauri (mooli) poori recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!