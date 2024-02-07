We Indians love pooris, and there's no doubt about it. Some of our favourite dishes, such as chole, aloo bhaji, etc., would not taste half as good without soft and fluffy pooris on the side. They indeed provide contentment to our hearts, but we can't ignore the fact that they have a high-calorie content. Pooris are deep-fried, which makes them fall into the category of 'unhealthy foods'. But wait, what if we told you that you can make pooris without using a single drop of oil? Yes, it's possible, and you'll be surprised to see the results. The recipe for this zero-oil poori was shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram page. Are you interested in knowing how to make this healthy version of poori? Keep on reading!

Do Zero-Oil Pooris Have A Similar Crispy Texture To Regular Ones?

The answer is yes! The fact that these pooris are cooked in an air fryer with zero oil has absolutely no effect on their texture. You can expect a similar golden brown colour and crispiness as you would expect from a regular deep-fried version. It tastes just as delicious (or even better), with the only difference being that you can enjoy this one absolutely guilt-free. Isn't that a great reason to give it a try right away?

How To Make Zero-Oil Pooris | Healthy Poori Recipe

To make this healthier version of pooris, you'll need your trusty air fryer. Start by preparing the dough for the pooris by mixing atta (whole-wheat flour) with dahi, salt, and water as needed. Combine to form a smooth dough, and keep aside for at least half an hour to rest. The dough should be slightly stiff in texture. Now, take a small portion of the dough and roll it out to form a poori. Repeat with the remaining dough. Next, boil water in a large kadhai instead of oil and gently drop the pooris in it. Cook them for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until they start floating on top. Once done, arrange them in the air fryer basket and air fry at 190 degrees for 4 to 5 minutes. Remember not to put too many pooris at once, or else they won't cook properly. Also, do not forget to preheat the air fryer. Enjoy your homemade zero-oil pooris with spicy chole or aloo sabzi.

Watch the detailed recipe video here:

It looks delicious, right? Try this healthy poori recipe and let us know how you liked its taste.