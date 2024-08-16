Tawa pulao, straight from the streets of Mumbai, is a sizzling, spicy treat that's hard to resist. But let's be real-it's not always the healthiest option, especially when loaded with oil and other indulgent ingredients. If you're trying to stay on track with your fitness goals but still crave this tasty dish, we've got good news! You can totally healthify tawa pulao without sacrificing flavour. Ready to find out how? Here are 5 easy tips to whip up a healthier version at home!





5 Tips to Make Healthier Tawa Pulao:

1. Swap the White Rice

Ditch the white rice and go for whole grains like brown rice or quinoa instead. These alternatives are packed with fibre to keep you full longer and have a lower glycemic index, meaning your blood sugar won't spike as much. Plus, they bring a nutty flavour that kicks up the health factor of your tawa pulao.

2. Veggie It Up

Veggies are your bestie when you're trying to eat healthier. Load up your tawa pulao with colourful, crunchy vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, peas, and beans. The more variety, the more nutrients - and the more vibrant and tasty your dish will be.

3. Go Easy on the Oil

Traditional tawa pulao is usually drenched in oil, but to keep it light, use just a tiny amount. Opt for healthier oils like olive or coconut oil and cook on a non-stick tawa to get that same delicious texture without all the extra calories. A couple of teaspoons will do the trick!

4. Boost with Fresh Herbs

Herbs are a great way to pack in flavour without piling on the calories. Toss in fresh coriander, mint, or parsley to brighten up your tawa pulao and give it a healthy edge. Not only do they add a pop of freshness, but they also come with bonus health benefits like aiding digestion.

5. Cut Back on the Salt

Too much salt can counteract all your healthy efforts, so opt for low-sodium spices instead. Spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander will add layers of flavour without the need for extra salt-and they come with added health benefits too. Total win!





