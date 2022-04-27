South Indian food has definitely acquired a sweet spot in our everyday meals. Be it Dosa or Idli, Appam or Parotta - there are so many delicious dishes that the vast cuisine has to offer. Upma, too, is one popular South Indian delight that is consumed across India as a breakfast dish. Apart from being light and quick to prepare, it is also quite delicious and fulfilling. A few Reddit users, however, had entirely different opinions about Upma. They took to the platform to pen a note about their strong feelings, and in fact, even called for the complete boycott of this South Indian dish. Take a look:











(Also Read: Customer's Long List Of Food Allergies Shocks Restaurant, Reddit Says 'Stay Home')





The post was originally shared by user u/SohTasty in the sub-Reddit r/India. It has received nearly 2k upvotes and hundreds of comments as well. "I hate Upma," he titled it. He went on to describe the nutritional content of Upma, which according to him was primarily carbs. He also felt that Idli Sambhar could do a better job at filling up the stomach. "Also in my highly valued personal opinion, upma just tastes bad. I think we should all collectively boycott upma," he concluded.

A flurry of reactions poured into the post about Upma. Some users agreed that the dish was overrated and could easily be substituted for Idli or Dosa instead. Others offered suggestions and inputs on how Upma could be made healthier and tastier, such as by adding vegetables and nuts to the preparation.











(Also Read: Curd Upma Recipe: Try This South Indian Classic With A Tangy Twist)





There are also a number of quirky and innovative ways to revamp your usual Upma recipe. The versatile Upma can be tweaked and changed with ingredients such as rice, vermicelli or even Soyabean! Experiment with your usual Upma recipe and we bet you will not be disappointed with this yummy South Indian treat.





Click here for the 7 best Upma recipes you can make today.