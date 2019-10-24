Healthy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Delicious Oats Upma For A Power Breakfast (Video Inside)

Healthy breakfast: This oats upma recipe makes for a great breakfast meal

Upma is a popular South-Indian breakfast dish that is now synonymous with a filling and healthy meal. The dish is also known as uppumavu or uppittu and is typically consumed as a breakfast meal in several states of India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The dish can be best described as a savoury porridge, made from roasted semolina flour that is cooked in water until a thick paste-like consistency is achieved. Upma recipes can have a whole range of your favourite vegetables including carrots, peas, cauliflower etc. Upma also contains roasted peanuts or cashews to add a bit of crunch and taste and almost always contains a tempering of curry leaves, mustard seeds and urad, and chana dals. But we're going to talk about oats upma recipe today.





There are many popular versions of the upma, with one of the most popular ones being vermicelli upma or seviya upma. Upma can be prepared using oats as well. The healthy food grain is popular among health freaks for being rich in complex carbs. A 100 gram portion of oats contains 11.6 grams of fibre and 16.9 grams of protein (as per data by the United States Department of Agriculture). It also contains good amounts of iron, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. Apart from being a satiating food, it is said to help regulate levels of blood cholesterol. It is also said to be great for regulating blood sugar levels and is rich in antioxidants.

Oats, when consumed as a part of your breakfast, can help you power up for the day, as the carbs in them can energise the body. This oats upma recipe by NDTV Food makes for a great breakfast meal that is wholesome, nutritious, as well as delicious.





Check out the full recipe video of Oats Upma here:









