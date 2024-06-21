The Pink City of Jaipur boasts a variety of architectural marvels, bustling bazaars, and a rich cultural heritage. But as the sun's rays break over this vibrant city, a different kind of magic unfolds – the city's breakfast scene. From desi tapris to luxury restaurants and cafes, the Pink City boasts several options. Whether you are a local looking for a new place or a tourist eager to start your day with a blast, Jaipur has something for everyone. Are you a breakfast enthusiast? If yes, then you have landed on the right page! Read on to know which breakfast places should be on your explore list while visiting the Pink City!





Here Are Top 10 Places To Kickstart Your Mornings At Jaipur

1. Laxmi Misthan Bhandar

Probably one of the most popular food spots in Jaipur, Laxmi Misthan Bhandar, also known as LMB, is the perfect spot to start your day with if you are a fan of Rajasthani food. Their most famous offering is piping hot pyaaz kachori – a flaky pastry stuffed with spiced onions – paired with a steaming cup of chai. The kachori's crispy exterior and flavourful filling can brighten up even the dullest of mornings. Pair with a legendary combination of some crispy and syrupy jalebis and you are good to go!

Where: No. 98, 99, Johari Bazar Rd, Bapu Bazar, Biseswarji, Jaipur.

2. On The House

If you are planning to start your day with a European twist, then On The House based in C-Scheme is the perfect spot. This cosy café offers a delightful range of continental breakfast options in a warm setting. Their extensive menu includes everything from cheesy Frittata omelettes to nutritious avocado smoothie bowls. The freshly brewed coffee served here is the perfect companion to any dish, making it a favourite among locals.





Where: Plot no. 44, Shiv Nagar, Niwaru Road, Jhotwara, Jaipur

3. Anokhi Café

Looking for a café to kickstart your day on a healthy note? Then head straight to Anokhi café. Located in the heart of C-Scheme, this café uses only organic and locally sourced ingredients. It has minimalist interiors and serene vibes which complements the food perfectly. Try their freshly made salads, juices, quiches, etc, all baked in-house. Pair your meal with a smoothie made with fresh fruits or a piping hot cup of their organic coffee.





Where: 2nd floor, KK Square, Prithviraj Road, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur

4. How Sweet

If you have a sweet tooth, How Sweet Artisan Bakery & Café can be your breakfast paradise. This charming bakery and café specializes in a variety of desserts and baked goods that are perfect to kickstart your day on a sweet note. Dig into their freshly baked cakes, croissants, muffins, patties, and more. For a more substantial meal, try their wide range of sandwiches made with fresh ingredients. The bright and cheerful vibe of How Sweet makes it a perfect spot for a morning catch-up with friends.





Where: C 29, Pankaj Singhvi Marg, Main, Vidhan Sabha Road, Lalkothi, Jaipur

5. Curious Life Coffee Roasters

Are you a serious coffee lover? Then Curious Life Coasted located in C-Scheme is the place to be as it is only dedicated to the art of coffee making. Their baristas are passionate about their craft, and ensure that every cup is brewed to perfection. Plus, Curious Life Coffee Roasters' menu complements the beverage perfectly. From hearty gourmet omelettes to delightful bruschetta to a wide selection of bakery goods – the list is endless. Plus, the laid-back vibe makes it a perfect spot to kickstart your day!





Where: C 54 A, Sarojini Marg, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur

6. Peacock Rooftop Restaurant

Breakfast with a view sounds like a dream, right? Well, not anymore! Peacock Rooftop Restaurant is here to start your day with a blast. Located atop Hotel Pearl Palace, this rooftop gem offers amazing views of the city. The menu has a mix of Indian and continental dishes, making sure you have the best of both worlds. Make sure to try their Aloo Paratha and custard stuffed French toast as they will brighten up your morning. The serene morning breeze and stunning views will make this place a memorable one for you.





Where: 51, Hathroi Fort, Hari Kishan Somani Marg, Ajmer Road, Jaipur

7. Café Bae

Located inside Hotel Las Vegas, Café Bae is a trendy and stylish café perfect for leisurely breakfast. The café's relaxed atmosphere and chic interiors make it a popular choice among youngsters. Their breakfast menu is extensive – from healthy smoothie bowls to delicious pancakes and waffles. Make sure not to miss their eggs Florentine, served with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and hollandaise sauce. Whether you are dining solo or with friends, Café Bae offers a delightful start to your day.





Where: A/1, 21, Sahkar Marg, Near 22 Godown Circle, C Scheme, Jaipur

8. Chaisa

Tea lovers, this spot is for you! Chaisa offers a wide range of traditional and exotic teas. The cosy and rustic interiors create a perfect setting for a calm morning. Pair your chai with a variety of snacks including pakoras, samosas, Maggi and Vada Pav. Don't miss their signature chai as it'll leave you asking for more. Chaisa is a perfect place to enjoy a laid-back breakfast with a vibrant atmosphere.





Where: Close to Vidhan Sabha, 8A-Satya Vihar, Pankaj Singhvi Marg, Vidhayak Nagar, Lalkothi, Jaipur.

9. Tamasha, Vaishali Nagar

You must have heard of Tamasha serving amazing lunch and dinner options but did you know it is also known for its breakfast items? Based in Vaishali Nagar, Tamasha sets the stage for a delightful breakfast spot. From pancakes to eggs, you name it you have it. Make sure to try their red velvet pancakes with cream cheese and homemade granola bowl, as it will energize you for the rest of the day. Tamasha's vibrant vibe and delicious food make it a must-visit for breakfast enthusiasts.





Where: B-33 Gautam Marg, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur

10. Rangoon Coffee Brewery

A hidden gem located in Civil Lines, Rangoon Coffee Brewery. This café is known for its artisanal coffee and low-key décor. The cosy ambience with its soft music and cosy corners makes it an ideal spot for a quiet morning. They have a fully loaded breakfast menu, but make sure not to miss their avocado toastie, Turkish eggs, club sandwich and Babka French toast. The highlight, of course, is their freshly brewed coffee that pairs perfectly with their offerings. Rangoon Coffee Brewery offers a relaxed and refined breakfast experience that is hard to beat.





Where: Govt Hostel Chauraha, 5, Ajmer Road, near Kalyan Jewellers, Gopalbari, Jaipur





