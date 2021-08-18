We are sure bread butter and cornflakes are easy breakfast options in most homes, but if given a chance wouldn't you like to have a plate of piping hot dishes that brings to the table an explosion of flavours early in the day itself? Yes, you surely would. But the problem with wanting an extravagant breakfast is obvious; either you don't have the time or a recipe. Now, don't you get disheartened just yet, because we did some searching and found a breakfast option that can be done in minutes, is a twist to one of your classic favourites, and a treat to your taste buds indeed, this breakfast special is none-other than - Chicken Vada Pav.

The Vada Pav is a much loved Maharastrain snack

Yes, we are redefining the classic batata vada pav and transforming it to a tantalising breakfast, the quick and easy chicken vada pav. Vada Pav has its fans all over the country; it is filling, spicy and the go-to snack that never fails you. And a bite into this juicy chicken vada sandwiched between the soft pav that is slathered with spicy chutneys is sure to give your day just the protein-packed and flavoursome kick start that you need. Want to know how you can make this delicacy? Read the recipe here.

How To Make Chicken Vada Pav l Breakfast Special Chicken Vada Pav Recipe :

There you have it, the Maharashtrian street snack that can make a great breakfast to start your day with, let us know how you like the recipe in the comments below.