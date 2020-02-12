How To Make Fiery Vada Pav Chutney Powder At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

The chutney can be used to spruce up a variety of other snacks too

It is said that a trip to Mumbai is not complete without having a bite of vada pav. It is one of the most widely popular snacks of Maharashtra, its enviable fan following has transcended boundaries. Nowadays, you can find vada pav in many quick-service restaurants (QSR Chains) and fine-dine restaurants too. As the name suggests, vada pav is essentially made up of two components - Vada and Pav. While Vada is a fried, besan coated, mashed potato dumpling, Pav is a kind of bread betwixt which you are meant to secure the vada. However, that is not all there is to this snack. The accompaniments served with the snack play a huge role in uplifting the experience too.





A vada pav is often served with dried green chilli and dry chutney powder, which is usually made of garlic. Whenever you think of chutney, you are most likely to imagine something with a liquid-y or paste-like consistency. But this chutney is dried and resembles a flaky masala. The fiery chutney powder is often sprinkled on vada. It is fairly simple to make it at home. YouTuber and vlogger Parul tells us how to make the hot chutney at home. The dry chutney can be used to spruce up a variety of other snacks too. Think sandwich, pakodas, and bhajia! There, we saw you slurping.

Here's the recipe video of vada pav chutney posted on YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below!







