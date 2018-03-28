5 Tips To Make Best Stuffed Parathas At Home

Highlights Paratha is that one comfort food that is loved by many people

It can be paired with almost all kinds of sabzis

An underestimated skill goes into making this delight

Paratha is that one comfort food that is loved by people across the country. It can be paired with almost all kinds of sabzis, and can also be made by stuffing various fillings inside it. Be it aloo, gobhi, mooli or pyaaz; the list is endless. Making a stuffed paratha may sounds easy, but it's quite a task in its own. An underestimated skill goes into making this delight. If you've often failed at making a perfect stuffed paratha, then here's a list of 5 easy tips that are sure to come handy to you. Read on to know more about them.

Pliable Dough

The first step is to knead a perfect dough, which is pliable, not elastic though, and dry. While kneading the dough, make sure that the quantity of water, flour and milk is correct. After kneading the dough, cover it with a wet cloth and allow it to rest for at least 20-25 minutes. This will ensure that the dough remains soft and fresh.



(Also Read: How to Make The Best Lachha Paratha at Home)

The first step is to knead a perfect dough, which is pliable​.

The next important step is to prepare the stuffing for the paratha. The stuffing should be at room temperature before you start filling it inside the dough. If the stuffing is hot, it might end up squeezing out at the seams.



Get Rid Of Excess Moisture

Be it aloo, gobhi, broccoli or any other stuffing, one has to be careful about the amount of moisture in it. If you don't want your parathas to crack open at the seams, make sure that the water has been completely squeezed out from the stuffing. Apart from this, the mixture has to be properly minced without any big lumps.



(Also Read: 10 Best Paratha Recipes)

One has to be careful about the amount of moisture in the stuffing.



Use Dry Flour

Now comes the trickiest part of preparing a stuffed paratha. While flattening the dough, make sure that you have applied enough dry flour on it, so that it doesn't stick to the edges of the rolling pin. Apart from this, flatten the parathas in a way that the stuffing is evenly distributed and not accumulated at just one place.



Cooking Technique

While cooking the parathas, make sure that the skillet is properly heated otherwise it will stick. Also, avoid flipping it multiple times. Allow one side cook well and then flip it to cook the other side.