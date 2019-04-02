Burnt Rice? Watch This Video To Know How To Salvage It With A Super Easy Trick

Highlights Rice is a staple food grain across Asian cuisines

We've all faced the cooking disaster of burnt rice at some point

Chef Ananya Banerjee has a super easy trick to salvage burnt rice

Rice is a staple food grain for millions of people around the world. White rice is used in a number of dishes on the Indian subcontinent as well, with two of the most popular ones being pulao (or pilaf) and biryani. Indians also love to cook payasam or kheer with it. Rice is also used to make sushi, risotto, fried rice and even salads with it. Rice is very easy to cook - all you need is to soak it in water and boil it, fry it or slow cook it to use in multiple ways. Boiled rice is eaten in India by accompanying it with a number of dals or lentil curries, chicken or mutton curries and a number of other curries and subzies. A bowl of rice with any curry is comfort food for most Indians across the country.





Rice is one of the most common and cheap sources of carbohydrates in the Asian diet. It can be made into gluten-free flour that is used to prepare flatbreads, snacks and other dishes. Although rice has a high glycaemic index and is not recommended for people who have or are at risk of diabetes, it still remains a popular food grain in the subcontinent. Burnt rice is a cooking disaster that many of us have faced.





The quickest and most popular way to cook rice is to do so using a pressure cooker. While cooking white rice in a pressure cooker, your rice can get burnt for any of the following reasons:





1. Measuring the wrong amount of water in the pressure cooker





2. Leaving the rice to cook for too long





If your rice gets burnt, you will notice that the bottom-most layer of the cooked rice will be stuck to the vessel and will be completely browned. Chances are, you will not be able to use a good part of your rice if it gets burnt, not because most of it is useless but because even the well-cooked rice is likely to have a burnt smell that renders all of it unfit for consumption. But fret not, because there is a super easy way to rescue your burnt rice - or at least a good part of it. Mumbai-based Chef Ananya Banerjee suggests an ingenious way to make the burnt rice smell vanish from rice. Banerjee in her video shows that after separating the non-burnt rice from the burnt bottom layer, you can adopt this simple 10-minute trick to salvage your rice after you accidentally burn it.





Take a look at this super easy kitchen trick to salvage burnt rice:

