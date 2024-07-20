If you love Butter Chicken, welcome to the club. Say, what is there that one possibly cannot like about this incredibly rich and flavourful chicken gravy dish? Butter Chicken has it all - the burst of tomatoes, the kick of spices and the creaminess of butter. It pairs well with roti, naan or even rice. But why stop here when you can go on to experiment a little and create many more incredible dishes with Butter Chicken at its core? Well then, if you love Butter Chicken, you will enjoy feasting on these yummy dishes with Butter Chicken as a key part of them.

Here Are 5 Fun And Fabulous Butter Chicken-Based Dishes:

1. Butter Chicken Pasta

Pasta comes in several popular choices of sauces like Marinara, Alfredo, Pesto etc. However, imagine eating your pasta in your favourite Butter Chicken sauce! The combination is brilliant and you can add your favourite pasta veggies to the dish.

2. Butter Chicken Pizza

You may forget your ordinary tomato sauce base pizza when you try the yummy and drool-worthy Butter Chicken pizza. The Butter Chicken gravy can be used as a sauce under your cheese and chunks of the chicken pieces from the dish can go on top of the pizza. You can also add some more gravy on top before taking a big cheese-filled bite. Yum!

3. Butter Chicken Sandwich

Upgrade your bland and boring sandwiches with the magic of Butter Chicken! Spread a nice layer of gravy just like any other condiment that goes into a sandwich. Add shredded chicken pieces from the gravy dish along with any other sandwich ingredients of your choice. Enjoy! Here is the detailed recipe.

4. Butter Chicken Roll

You will fall in love with chicken rolls all over again once you try the mind-blowing Butter Chicken roll. The flavours of the gravy work amazingly well with other common sauces in a roll like mayonnaise and mint chutney. You can also add pickled onions to the roll for a crunch factor. Share with your loved ones and enjoy. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Butter Chicken Burger

Calling all burger fans! You have got to try Butter Chicken inside a burger. Take a burger bun and put your favourite Butter Chicken on top of it. Be generous with the chicken pieces and go easy on the sauce. Add some onions, lettuce and any other ingredients of your choice. Top with another bun and serve with a side of fries and hung curd dip.

Which of these Butter Chicken-based food experiments do you like the most? Share with us in the comments section.