Butter Chicken Khichdi - A Bizarre Combo That Tastes Heavenly; Try It Today

Butter chicken khichdi recipe replaces dal and creates a terrific one-pot meal of chicken and rice with electrifying flavours from spices and creaminess from cream and butter.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: July 24, 2020 18:10 IST

Butter chicken and rice come together to make this yummy khichdi.

Highlights
  • Khichdi is a popular comfort food made by combining rice and dal.
  • Butter chicken khichdi is made by replacing rice with chicken.
  • Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

Frankly, the idea of combining butter Chicken and khichdi sounds crazy but it surprisingly tastes great. Butter chicken and khichdi are two separate meals of Indian cuisine that are hugely popular but are also poles apart. While khichdi is one of the simplest and lightest meals, butter chicken takes its spot as a rich, creamy and heavy meal. What both the meals have in common is their high protein content and good taste, in their own ways. The combo of butter chicken khichdi will take you by surprise with its unique but wonderful taste.

Traditional khichdi is made with rice mixed with your choice of dal. Butter chicken khichdi recipe replaces dal and creates a terrific one-pot meal of chicken and rice with electrifying flavours from spices and creaminess from cream and butter.

Khichdi is one of the lightest Indian meals. 




Here's the complete recipe of butter chicken khichdi -

Ingredients

200 gms boneless chicken
Half cup rice, soaked in water
1 large onion, chopped
4 tomatoes, chopped
Half tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1 bay leaf
2 green cardamoms
1-inch cinnamon stick
2 cloves
2 tbsp butter
Salt to taste
Red chilli powder to taste
1 tsp garam masala powder
Tandoori chicken masala to taste (optional)
1 tsp crushed kasoori methi
2 tbsp cream
Half tsp sugar
A pinch of turmeric powder

For marinating chicken -
Half cup yogurt
Half tbsp. ginger-garlic paste
Salt to taste
Red chilli powder to taste

Method -

Wash and marinate the chicken in a mix of yogurt, salt, ginger-garlic paste and red chilli powder. Keep aside for at least half an hour.

Heat butter in a pressure cooker. Add all the whole spices - bay leaves, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon, saute for a minute.

Add onions and saute till they turn brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.

Add tomato puree, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, chicken masala and sugar. Let the puree cook.

Add curd and saute for a minute. Add chicken pieces and saute them for 5 minutes.

Now, add soaked rice, add enough water to make khichdi. Close the lid and cook chicken and rice.

Open the lid when chicken and rice are cooked and check the consistency of water. Add cream and mix well. Let it come to a boil. Now turn off the gas and add garam masala and kasoori methi. Mix well. Top it with some more butter and cream. Serve.

This butter chicken khichdi is not too difficult to make and the best part is that you won't have to make roti or rice separately. Try this amazing khichdi recipe today!
 



