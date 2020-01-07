High Protein Diet: This Yummy Khichdi Is Packed With The Goodness Of Three Dals!

Khichdi is one of the oldest Indian recipes

Highlights Protein intake is crucial for sustainable weight loss diet

Khichdi is made with goodness of rice and lentils

Moong dal is an excellent source of plant-based protein

There is no denying that Indians love their big bowl of khichdi. In sickness and in health, this wholesome rice-lentil dish has been our go-to favourite. Did you know that khichdi is one of the oldest Indian recipes, ever known? It spells comfort for millions. Soupy or thick and porridge-like, you can prepare it the way you want. The one-pot meal offers you enough room to experiment with the ingredients too, and it is so healthy! Khichdi defies the notion that all healthy things need to be bland and boring, which is one of the 10,000 reasons why we love it so much. If you are not particularly a fan of the dish, we have a recipe that may compel you to think otherwise.





High-Protein Diet: Khili Hui Khichdi Recipe

If you are on a diet and are looking for something desi and satiating, you can always fall back on a humble khichdi. Why you ask? Because khichdi contains a wealth of nutrients that can do wonders for your health. It is replete with a range of antioxidants, fibre, and protein. Protein helps in keeping you full. It induces satiety. If you are feeling full, your chances of mindless munching decline. If you eat in moderation, you are much likely to lose weight faster. Protein also helps muscle growth. When there's more muscle, there's less room for fat to accumulate.





This Khili Hui Khichdi is made with goodness of not one or two but three lentils. Yes, you heard us! Moong, arhar and chana dal are staples in almost every Indian household. Blended together with a cup of rice and a host of rustic masalas, these dals weave magic. Hundred grams of moong dal contains 24 grams of protein; hundred grams of arhar or pigeon pea contains 22 grams worth of protein; whereas chana dal consists of 19 grams of protein - according to the USDA nutrition data. To fully assimilate the protein out of these dals, nutritionists often recommend pairing it with rice.





This Niru Gupta recipe is ideal for days you are looking for something wholesome, satiating and yummy. It tastes the best when served hot with a bit of ghee on top. Ghee increases digestibility of food. It is considered a much healthier alternative to butter or other hydrogenated fats. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.









