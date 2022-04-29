Butter chicken is a dish that everyone enjoys. Almost every non-vegetarian in India loves the juicy chunks of chicken drowned in the velvety, sweet and spicy sauce! It is a dish that is constantly at the top of the menu and in our restaurant orders. And that's not only it; we have come to love butter chicken so much that we have experimented with it and made recipes like butter chicken pasta, noodles, khichdi, momos, and so much more! Adding to this list of yummy butter chicken recipes, today we bring you a recipe for butter chicken kulcha. We are sure that you must have had kulchas stuffed with aloo, pyaaz and even gobhi, but not this chicken one. As the name of the dish suggests, this kulcha is stuffed with butter chicken. You can either use your leftover chicken from last night to make this dish or make some butter chicken from scratch.





This kulcha recipe is so fulfilling that you won't require any sabzi to pair it with. However, if you wish to, you can pair these butter chicken kulchas in some spicy green chutney and onion rings for extra indulgence! So, next time you wish to experiment with this classic chicken recipe- you should surely try this kulcha. People of all ages will undoubtedly love to gorge on it. Find the full recipe below:

Butter Chicken Kulcha Recipe: Here's How To Make Butter Chicken Kulcha

First, in a pan, add roasted onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and some cashews. Once that is done, take it out and blend to make a sauce. Pour this in a kadhai with some oil and let it come to a boil. Throw the chicken pieces in it with the required spices. Once that is done, keep it aside. Now, take a pan and add some butter to it. Next, place a kulcha and put the chicken pieces on top of it. Now place another kulcha from the top. Flip it and cook from the other side. Before serving, cut it into two equal parts.





For the full recipe of butter chicken kulcha, click here.





Try out this yummy chicken recipe and let us know how you liked its taste.