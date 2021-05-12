Eid al-Fitr is almost here and Muslims around the world are geared up to celebrate the day with utmost enthusiasm. One of the most important festivals in the Muslim community, it marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan. However, the date of the celebration varies every year, from place to place. This is because the date is decided on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities. This year, Ramzan Eid in India will begin in the evening of May 13, 2021, and end on the evening of May 14, 2021. Also called Meethi Eid, this festival signifies breaking of the fast (Roza); which is why food plays a major role in the celebrations. As per legends, no Muslim is permitted to starve on this day. In fact, friends and families gather together to indulge in a lavish Eid feast.





Given the current situation, gatherings and meet-ups are an impossible idea. Instead, people prefer to stay in their houses. But that doesn't mean we need to compromise on the celebrations. One can always prepare yummy delicacies at home and enjoy a low-key Eid with family.





Hence, we handpicked 5 super easy, fuss-free recipes for you, each of which can be prepared in less than 1 hour. You can also consider it as a curated menu for your Eid celebrations - here we have starter, main course, dessert and a sherbet to accompany the meal. Without further ado, let's jump into the recipes.

1. Rose Sherbet:





The very thought of Eid reminds us of rose sherbet. Its flavourful, refreshing and sets the tone for the meal. Click here to find the recipe.





2. Chapli Kebab:





We generally associate kebab to a tiresome, time-taking recipe. We do not completely disagree to it, but here we have a recipe that can help you prepare succulent kebabs in less than 30 minutes. For chapli kebab, all you need to do is, mix minced meat with spices and other ingredients and shallow fry. It is indeed as simple as it sounds. Find the recipe here.





3. Railway Mutton Curry:





Eid feast is just not complete without a bowl of spicy mutton curry. Don't you agree? Hence, we found this Railway mutton curry recipe that you can prepare in less than an hour. It is basically juicy, succulent mutton, blended with aromatic spices and yogurt and garnished with freshly chopped coriander leaves. It tastes the best when served with pulao or steamed rice. Find the recipe here.





4. Kashmiri Pulao:





The ones who prefer avoiding the fuss of preparing biryani, can always go for Kashmiri Pulao as a flavourful alternative. Aromatic rice, blended with ghee, dry fruits, rose petals and a pool of spices - this dish is just irresistible. Click here for recipe.





5. Sheer Khurma:





Sheer Khurma is probably a constant on every dinner table during Meethi Eid. A Persian word that literally means milk and dates, sheer khurma is a traditional delicacy prepared with vermicelli, milk and loads of dried fruits and nuts. Find the recipe here.





What are you waiting for? Get hold of the necessary ingredients and make Eid 2021 a grand affair, while staying at home.





Eid Mubarak, everyone.



