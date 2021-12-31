If you ask a Delhiite what are two things that make the city stand out from the rest, it would be the rich history and the mouth-watering street-food offerings. From chaat, golgappa to tikki, samosa, sandwiches and more, Delhi is rightly said to be a foodie's heaven. However, if there's one food which is available in every nook and cranny of the city, it has to be momos. Indeed, Delhiites and momos share a never-ending love story. Be it tandoori momos, fried momos, gravy momos or the classic steamed ones, you just name the type of filling and Delhi has it.





If you swear by momos and love exploring different varieties of it, then this article is for you. Adding to the list of numerous momos recipes, here we bring you a classic fusion recipe. It is called butter chicken momos. Trust us, the joy of indulging into the plate of momos dunked into our favourite butter chicken gravy is indescribable. Wondering how to make it at home? Read below.

Butter Chicken Momos Recipe : How To Make Butter Chicken Momos

This recipe is quick to make, only if you have leftover butter chicken gravy at home. To begin with, all you need to do is knead a dough by using all-purpose flour, keep it aside. Meanwhile, prepare chicken filling for the momos. Mince the chicken and add in seasonings like salt, blackpapper and more.





Once done, take a tiny portion from the dough, roll it out and fill it with prepared minced chicken. Apply water on the edges and bring the sides together to shape them like momos. Steam the momos for 10-12 mins.

For the complete recipe of butter chicken momos, click here.





For more momos recipes, click here.





Try this fusion recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy Weekend!



