There is no doubt about the fact that Indian food has been creating waves all over the world. From biryani to gol gappas, vada pav to bhel puri - these dishes are becoming commonplace among global diners. An Indian restaurant also topped the US list of best restaurants as per popular choice. Meanwhile, the food magazine 'Eater' declared Kolkata as a must-visit foodie city in 2023. And now, another wonderful and interesting news has come from the same part of the world. US-based grocery chain and supermarket Trader Joe's has released a list of its most popular products as picked through a customer survey for 2023, and an Indian combo meal has topped the list!





The list was released by Trader Joe's on their website on Monday, titled the 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards. Around 18,000 customers of the US-based grocery chain were asked to answer the question, 'What products would you take with you to a deserted island?' Customers voted for their favourites across categories including snacks, beverages, entrees and household products. Interestingly, Indian food featured prominently among the various entrees loved by US customers. In fact, Trader Joe's number one, most-loved entrée was none other than the humble Butter Chicken - Basmati Rice.





(Also Read: This Indian City Makes It To The 2023 List Of World's Best Food Destinations)

Butter chicken with basmati rice was the most-loved product in the list.

"Trader Joe's Butter Chicken has an authentic Indian recipe that showcases tender chicken chunks in a silky, mouth-watering curry with crushed tomatoes, rich cream, onions, garlic, ginger-and of course, butter! It's mildly spiced and partnered with delicate, fragrant grains of Basmati rice," read the description in the official release on their website. Meanwhile, the second runner-up was also an Indian recipe - the hugely popular Chicken Tikka Masala! Another Indian product that made it to the list was Palak Paneer, which was selected as the fourth runner-up in the vegan/vegetarian product category.





This is not the only time we have seen the love for Indian food being displayed by customers at the US-based grocery chain. Previously, Trader Joe's had also launched an interesting Pumpkin Samosa as a limited-edition snack item during fall season. Click here to read more about this story.