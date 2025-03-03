Amid the buzzing Horizon One of Gurgaon, lies a haven of Italian culinary bliss - Caffe Tonino. It promises an escape to Tuscany, with its warm, rustic charm and rich culinary offerings, all thoughtfully designed to capture the essence of Italian hospitality and tradition. Does it live up to it? Let's find out from my experience.





As I walked into the inviting courtyard of Caffe Tonino, I was first struck by the serene ambiance. The softly twinkling lights against the backdrop of the cozy, wooden interiors and the open courtyard dotted with fruit trees looked beautiful and inviting. What truly stood out for me, though, was the music - not too loud, just the right level to complement the lively conversations we had with family. It's a rarity, and it made the experience even more enjoyable.





A Tuscan Escape:

Caffe Tonino's design exudes an old-world Tuscan charm, and it's immediately evident that the restaurant's creators have poured their hearts into it. The inspiration drawn from the villas of Sienna and San Gimignano is unmistakable. The exterior alone beckons you in, offering the promise of an authentic escape. Inside, the classic wooden beams and earthy tones evoke the warmth of the Italian countryside, providing a space that is both timeless and welcoming. But the true gem of this space is the courtyard, which gives a serene, open-air dining experience, perfect for a calm evening of indulgence.

Caffe Tonino

Mr. Parmeet Singh Sawhney, the CEO and Managing Partner, has an unwavering commitment to ensuring that every detail of Caffe Tonino reflects the authentic soul of Tuscany. His vision is simple: "We aim to provide an authentic Italian dining experience that captures the essence of Tuscan Italy." And that vision shines through, from the rustic design elements to the meticulously sourced ingredients imported directly from Italy.





A Feast for the Senses

The menu at Caffe Tonino is a celebration of Italy's diverse culinary offerings. Each dish is a tribute to the culinary heritage of the region, and it's evident that authenticity is at the heart of it all. While the extensive menu tempted me with many choices, the appetisers and pizza stole the show during my visit.





To kick off our meal, we sipped on some delightful cocktails. The Moscow Mule, Espresso Martini, and Strawberry Martini were refreshing and the perfect start to our evening. My personal favorite was the Culture Shock - a gin-based cocktail that was unexpectedly delicious.

Caffe Tonino

The cocktails were well-matched with an array of appetizers. Bruschetta, Fried Prawns, Crostini di Pollo e Pesto (Chicken Crostini), and Baked Nachos with Cheese Sauce were all winners. The nachos, perfectly crispy and oozing with melted cheese, were a particularly addictive treat that we couldn't stop munching on.

Caffe Tonino

For the main course, we decided to indulge in the classic offerings of pizza and pasta. The Penne Arrabbiata was custom-made for the kids, and while it wasn't the most outstanding dish of the evening, the kids seemed to love it, and that was enough for me. The real showstopper was the Salame Piccante Pizza. This pepperoni pizza had just the right balance of flavor - spicy, savory, and oh-so-satisfying. It was refreshing to see that it wasn't too dry, as many pepperoni pizzas tend to be. The pizza was nothing short of perfect, and I couldn't help but savor every bite. The pizza, Crostini di Pollo e Pesto and Chicken Nachos are my top recommendations. Oh, let's not forget the mind-blowing Tiramisu and Baked Cheesecake that too won my heart.

Caffe Tonino

Service and Atmosphere

What made the evening even more memorable was the attentive service. The staff at Caffe Tonino were courteous, prompt, and incredibly knowledgeable about the menu. The team made sure we felt welcomed and well cared for.





A Truly Italian Experience

Caffe Tonino is the perfect place to enjoy a genuine taste of Italy, right here in Delhi/NCR. If you're craving authentic Italian food that sits well on the palate, Cafe Tonino is a must-visit.