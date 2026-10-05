After a delicious meal, many of us like to have something refreshing to cleanse the palate. Mukhwas is a popular choice, and there are many varieties that you can easily make at home. If you enjoy the flavour of paan but want to try something a little different, this Calcutta-style paan mukhwas is worth making. It has a mix of fennel, rose petals, coconut, berries and paan flakes, giving it a lovely combination of sweet, nutty and refreshing flavours. The best part is that this homemade mukhwas does not use sugar, making it a simple option to enjoy after meals.





Recently, a digital creator shared a video featuring the recipe for Calcutta-style paan mukhwas. The recipe is easy to follow and uses ingredients that are commonly available at home. Since there is no added sugar in this mukhwas, it can be a better choice than many store-bought varieties that are loaded with sugar.





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How To Make Calcutta Style Paan Mukhwas

Ingredients





- 1/2 cup fennel seeds





- 2 tbsp dried rose petals





- 2 tbsp coriander seeds





- 1 tsp cardamom powder





- 1/4 cup desiccated coconut





- 2 tbsp mixed berries





- 2 tbsp gulkand





- 2 tbsp paan flakes





Method





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1. Heat a pan and add fennel seeds, dried rose petals, coriander seeds, desiccated coconut and cardamom powder.





2. Roast everything on a low flame for around 2 minutes. Keep stirring so that the ingredients do not burn.





3. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool completely.





4. Once cooled, add gulkand, paan flakes and mixed berries.





5. Mix everything well until all the ingredients are combined.





6. Store the mukhwas in an airtight container. It can be kept for up to two months.

Watch The Video Here

This easy Calcutta-style paan mukhwas is a tasty homemade option to enjoy after meals, especially if you love the flavours of paan.