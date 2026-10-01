Whether for the office or school, most of us carry a lunch box every day. From stainless steel tiffins and glass containers to colourful plastic lunch boxes, there are plenty of options to choose from. Stainless steel lunch boxes are valued for their durability, glass containers are often preferred for their leak-proof design, and plastic tiffins remain a favourite among children due to their lightweight nature.





No matter which type you use, lunch boxes can quickly become a breeding ground for bacteria if food residue, oil stains or moisture are left behind. A quick rinse may remove visible dirt, but a deeper clean is important to keep your lunch box fresh, hygienic and odour-free. Here are some simple ways to deep clean lunch boxes made of different materials.





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Tips To Clean All Types Of Lunch Boxes

1. Wash Them As Soon As Possible

Avoid leaving leftover food in the lunch box for hours. Food particles can dry out, making stains and odours harder to remove. Empty the container and wash it with warm water and dish soap as soon as you can.

2. Use Baking Soda For Stubborn Smells

If your lunch box has developed an unpleasant smell, sprinkle a little baking soda inside and add warm water. Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes before scrubbing and rinsing. This works well for plastic, steel and glass containers.

3. Don't Forget The Lid

Many people focus on cleaning the container and overlook the lid. Food residue often gets trapped in corners, grooves and silicone seals. Use a small brush or an old toothbrush to clean these hard-to-reach areas thoroughly.

How To Deep Clean Plastic Lunch Boxes

Plastic containers can absorb food smells and develop stains from sauces, curries and spices.

Wash with warm soapy water after every use.

For stubborn stains, make a paste of baking soda and water and gently scrub the affected area.

To remove odours, soak the container in a solution of warm water and white vinegar for about 20 minutes.

Allow it to air dry completely before storing.

How To Deep Clean Stainless Steel Lunch Boxes

Stainless steel is durable and resistant to stains, but it still needs proper cleaning.

Wash with a mild dishwashing liquid and warm water.

For greasy marks, use a mixture of baking soda and water.

If water spots appear, wipe the surface with a little white vinegar and rinse well.

Dry the lunch box immediately with a clean cloth to prevent water marks.

How To Deep Clean Glass Lunch Boxes

Glass lunch boxes are easy to clean and do not retain odours easily, but they can develop grease buildup over time.

Soak the container in warm soapy water for a few minutes before washing.

Use a soft sponge to avoid scratches.

For oily residue, add a little baking soda and gently scrub.

Ensure the container is completely dry before putting the lid back on.

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Store Them Properly

Once cleaned, always leave lunch boxes open for a while to allow any remaining moisture to evaporate. Storing them while damp can encourage mould and unpleasant smells. Keeping them dry and well-ventilated will help maintain hygiene and extend their lifespan.





A clean lunch box is just as important as the food you carry in it. Whether you use plastic, stainless steel or glass containers, regular deep cleaning can help prevent stains, odours and bacterial buildup. A few extra minutes spent cleaning can keep your lunch box fresh, safe and ready for everyday use.