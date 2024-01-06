Gooey squares of joy, there is hardly anyone who does not like brownies. This timeless dessert is a perfect blend of chewy and chocolatey goodness. The best part is it can be a standalone as well as a side dessert. Eat it with ice cream, fruits, ganache or whipped cream, and you'll end up feeling happy and satisfied. As people have become more conscious about what they are consuming, more and more healthy variations of this classic dessert have come up. One of these is beetroot brownies. Even though it may sound like a strange combination, the earthy taste of beetroots perfectly complements the sweetness of the brownies. What's more, these are healthy and vegan! Curious about the recipe? Read on to know more!

Beetroot brownies are gooey and delicious!

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Should You Add Beetroots To Brownies?

As odd as it may sound, adding beetroots to your brownies can up your baking game. This vegetable enhances the brownies' natural sweetness, moisture and health benefits. The natural sugar present in beetroots reduces the need to add sugar to this dessert which makes it a healthier choice. The moisture in the beetroot puree helps with the brownies' fudginess while providing essential nutrients to your body. These brownies are extremely versatile and can be altered according to taste and nutritional levels.

How To Make Beetroot Brownies: Recipe To Make Beetroot Brownies At Home

Wash the chopped beetroots and cook them until they are tender. Now put them in a blender. Process the chunks until they become lump-free puree. Set it aside. Preheat your oven to 175°C. Line a brownie pan with a parchment paper. If you don't have the paper, grease the pan with oil or butter generously.

Take a bowl, and put all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Mix it well. In another bowl, take beetroot puree and add sugar and vanilla extracts to it. Make sure to combine all the ingredients well.

Beetroot brownies are a healthier alternative to traditional brownies.

Photo Credit: iStock

Now gradually, combine ingredients from both the bowls together. Keep stirring but avoid overmixing. To this batter, add chocolate chips and combine all the ingredients. Pour the beetroot brownie batter into the papered/greased baking pan and spread it evenly. Carefully keep the pan in the preheated oven and bake the beetroot brownies for 30-35 minutes. To check if they are done, insert a toothpick in the centre. If it comes out clean, they are baked. Once the baking pan cools down, cut the beetroot brownies into squares and garnish them with chopped nuts. And voila! Your beetroot brownies are ready to serve! Read the full recipe here.

Bonus Tip:

Beetroot brownies can taste best when served hot. Try to consume them immediately. If you want them fudgy, try not to overcook them. You can also top them with a thin layer of vegan chocolate ganache or serve them with vanilla ice cream. What's more, serve these beetroot brownies with fresh berries, coconut whipped cream or fruit sauce to enhance their taste!

