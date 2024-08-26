Is there anything more indulgent, more satisfying than a perfect warm bowl of halwa? We all love this traditional Indian dessert so it's really sad when we have to skip eating it on a weight loss diet Wait, not anymore. We found a halwa recipe that is both delicious and weight loss-friendly. Ragi halwa is a healthier version of traditional halwa that is not only tasty and easy to make but also incredibly nutritious. Made with ragi flour, this halwa is a rich source of fibre and protein; it is a guilt-free indulgence that can be enjoyed even during weight loss programs.
Can You Eat Halwa While Losing Weight?
The answer is yes, you can definitely enjoy halwa while on a weight loss journey. However, it's important to consume it in moderation and opt for healthier versions like ragi halwa. Ragi, a pseudo-cereal, is rich in fibre and essential nutrients, making it a beneficial addition to a balanced diet. You should also take care to skip refined sugar and opt for natural sweeteners like fruits and dates, that too in a small quantity.
We found the recipe for this ragi diet halwA on the Instagram page of dietitian Natasha Mohan. The halwa looks drool-worthy and we are definitely going to try this recipe.
How To Make Healthy Halwa For Weight Loss I Diet Ragi Halwa Recipe
- Dry roast 1 cup of ragi flour in a pan for 6-7 minutes until it turns fragrant.
- Add water gradually, stirring continuously until the mixture forms a thick paste.
- Cook on low flame for a few minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add four pieces of anjeer and mix well.
- Cook for another minute until the anjeer softens.
- Turn off the gas and garnish with chopped almonds or other nuts.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Health Benefits of Ragi Halwa:
- Rich in Fibre: Ragi is a good source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion and promotes satiety, helping you feel full for longer.
- High in Protein: Ragi flour contains a significant amount of protein, essential for muscle repair and growth.
- Nutrient-Dense: Ragi is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, and B vitamins.
- Low in Calories: Compared to other traditional sweets, ragi halwa is relatively low in calories, making it a guilt-free indulgence.
- Gluten-Free: Ragi is a gluten-free grain, making it suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.
Tips for a Healthier Halwa
- Use jaggery or honey instead of refined sugar for a healthier sweetener.
- Add a handful of chopped nuts or seeds for added crunch and nutrition.
- Incorporate fruits like berries or bananas for a burst of flavour and antioxidants.
- Avoid using excessive ghee or oil to keep the halwa low in fat.
Remember, moderation is key. While ragi halwa is a healthy option, it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Pair it with a nutritious meal and stay active to achieve your weight loss goals.