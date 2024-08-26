Is there anything more indulgent, more satisfying than a perfect warm bowl of halwa? We all love this traditional Indian dessert so it's really sad when we have to skip eating it on a weight loss diet Wait, not anymore. We found a halwa recipe that is both delicious and weight loss-friendly. Ragi halwa is a healthier version of traditional halwa that is not only tasty and easy to make but also incredibly nutritious. Made with ragi flour, this halwa is a rich source of fibre and protein; it is a guilt-free indulgence that can be enjoyed even during weight loss programs.

Can You Eat Halwa While Losing Weight?

The answer is yes, you can definitely enjoy halwa while on a weight loss journey. However, it's important to consume it in moderation and opt for healthier versions like ragi halwa. Ragi, a pseudo-cereal, is rich in fibre and essential nutrients, making it a beneficial addition to a balanced diet. You should also take care to skip refined sugar and opt for natural sweeteners like fruits and dates, that too in a small quantity.

We found the recipe for this ragi diet halwA on the Instagram page of dietitian Natasha Mohan.





How To Make Healthy Halwa For Weight Loss I Diet Ragi Halwa Recipe

Dry roast 1 cup of ragi flour in a pan for 6-7 minutes until it turns fragrant.

Add water gradually, stirring continuously until the mixture forms a thick paste.

Cook on low flame for a few minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add four pieces of anjeer and mix well.

Cook for another minute until the anjeer softens.

Turn off the gas and garnish with chopped almonds or other nuts.

Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video here:



Health Benefits of Ragi Halwa:

Rich in Fibre: Ragi is a good source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion and promotes satiety, helping you feel full for longer.

High in Protein: Ragi flour contains a significant amount of protein, essential for muscle repair and growth.

Nutrient-Dense: Ragi is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, and B vitamins.

Low in Calories: Compared to other traditional sweets, ragi halwa is relatively low in calories, making it a guilt-free indulgence.

Gluten-Free: Ragi is a gluten-free grain, making it suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

Tips for a Healthier Halwa

Use jaggery or honey instead of refined sugar for a healthier sweetener.

Add a handful of chopped nuts or seeds for added crunch and nutrition.

Incorporate fruits like berries or bananas for a burst of flavour and antioxidants.

Avoid using excessive ghee or oil to keep the halwa low in fat.

Remember, moderation is key. While ragi halwa is a healthy option, it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Pair it with a nutritious meal and stay active to achieve your weight loss goals.