Simple and delectable, there is something about Lauki halwa that makes it stand apart from other vegetable desserts. It is sweet and warm, making an excellent dessert when you are calorie-conscious or just want to lose weight. Lauki halwa is usually served during fasting festivals as its nutrition fills people up fast and for a long. When I was little, my mother used to cook an easy walnut lauki halwa recipe to incorporate bottle gourd into my diet. The best thing was that I couldn't figure out its main ingredient and licked the bowl clean. If a fussy eater like me could eat this halwa, trust me, anybody can. If you looking for an easy way to incorporate bottle gourd into your diet, then fret not. I have an easy and delicious recipe from my mother's kitchen which could help you incorporate the goodness of Lauki and walnuts.





Walnut lauki halwa is delicious and nutritious.

Is Walnut Lauki Halwa Healthy?

Yes! Walnut lauki halwa is a healthy dessert option packed with the goodness of its main ingredients. It is versatile so you can easily alter the sugar content of the halwa and even replace it with natural sweeteners like jaggery and honey. Since you can control the portion size, you can enjoy this dessert without the fear of excess calories.

When Can You Serve Walnut Lauki Halwa?

An extremely versatile dessert, Walnut lauki halwa is suitable to serve at festivals, special occasions, dinner parties, potluck and cultural celebrations. Halwa holds a cultural significance in Indian culture and this easy-to-make halwa recipe adds sweetness and warmth to gatherings. Moreover, it perfectly complements coffee and tea.

Walnut lauki halwa is liked by kids and adults alike.

How To Make Walnut Lauki Halwa: Recipe To Make Walnut Lauki Halwa At Home

As mentioned above, walnut lauki halwa is easy to make and super delicious. It is an extremely versatile and nutritious dessert that can be consumed at any time of the day. To make walnut lauki halwa, you will need grated lauki which has to be cooked in a pan. Afterwards, add sweeteners, nuts and cardamom powder and cook until desired consistency. Garnish with nuts of your choice and it's done!





Want a step-by-step recipe to make Walnut Lauki Halwa? Click here to learn more.

Bonus Tip:

You can easily serve this delicious Walnut lauki with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, as it adds creaminess to the warm and nutty flavours of the halwa. You can also serve it with freshly sliced fruits or poori!





