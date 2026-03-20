Every time we decide to fast during Navratri, the confusion kicks in: do we have to skip coffee? It's one of the most common (and honestly, most relatable) questions, especially if your day doesn't quite begin until that first sip of coffee kicks in. But the answer isn't a simple yes or no. Navratri is not about food restrictions but a mix of devotion, discipline, and seasonal reset, and the key is to figure out if coffee fits into that goal.

Is It Allowed To Drink Coffee During Navratri Fast?

Fasting during Navratri doesn't mean abstaining from food. People just eat differently, avoiding grains like wheat and rice, regular salt, onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol. Instead, they switch to a vrat-friendly diet and choose fruits, dairy, sabudana, kuttu atta, and simple home-cooked meals. But when it comes to beverages like tea and coffee, things get confusing.





Some people will tell you tea is allowed, but coffee is not, and others believe both are fine.

But the truth is that there's no universal rule. If caffeine is the problem, then technically even tea shouldn't be allowed because it also contains caffeine (just less than coffee). So the idea that tea is okay but coffee is not is more about tradition and habit.

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Navratri fasting actually began as a way to help the body adjust to seasonal change, focusing on light food and calming drinks. And coffee, being a strong stimulant, didn't really fit into this kind of diet. But today, imagining a morning without coffee is a nightmare for most of us, and this is where the answer becomes more personal.

The Purpose Of Fasting

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If you really think about why you decide to fast in the first place, it's about detoxing your body, feeling lighter and more balanced, and staying calm and spiritually focused. Now think about coffee in that context and ask yourself if coffee makes you feel restless or anxious, causes acidity or dehydrates you. If yes, it may not be the best idea during a fast. But if you're really used to it and your body handles it well, then having one cup might not really harm your fasting experience.





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There's no strict rule saying you cannot have coffee during Navratri. But there's also no strong traditional backing that says you should. It really comes down to your own beliefs, family practices, and comfort