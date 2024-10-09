Captain's Cellar, the wine sanctuary nestled within the re-imagined Taj Mahal, New Delhi commemorated its first anniversary, marking a year of enriching the Capital's wine culture and inspiring a new generation of wine enthusiasts. The anniversary event was perfect for wine lovers - with a selection of wines from all over the world and delicious food to go with each one of them. For those who didn't know much about wines, wine sommelier Sushmita was there to help them taste and pick the right one to suit their palate. The live jazz band lifted the ambience, vibe and everyone's 'spirit'.

Over the past year, Captain's Cellar has contributed significantly to Delhi's evolving wine scene, creating an inviting space where wine is celebrated, understood, and enjoyed. A contemporary wine lounge, inspired by traditional wine cellars, Captain's Cellar takes the diner on a journey through the vivid landscape of flavours, wine rituals and beyond - perfect for intimate gatherings and leisurely evenings. The menu is an exploration of global and domestic wines, both old and new world, preserved with leading-edge technology such as Enomatic equipment and the Corvin selection. The spotlight is on 'the perfect pour' integrating the art and science of wine, small plates, cheese and meat platters, an exquisite experience in the Tasting Rooms - all of this, and more, in an inviting ambience that feels convivial, and elegant.

Dr Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director - Operations and General Manager - Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, "It is with immense pride and gratification that we celebrate the first anniversary of Captain's Cellar. Our vision was to craft a haven that not only purveys exceptional wines but also inspires. The resounding love from our patrons affirms that we have indeed found a way into the hearts of Delhi's connoisseurs and wine aficionados alike. The journey of Captain's Cellar has only just begun and we are very excited to bring more bespoke experiences to our guests."



As the lounge steps into its second year, it continues to be a space where tradition and modernity blend effortlessly - a haven for all who wish to celebrate the art of wine and the spirit of togetherness.