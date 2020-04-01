SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why Sprouted Moong Is 'The Food For The Wise'

Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why Sprouted Moong Is 'The Food For The Wise'

Sprouting is the process of germination of various seeds and legumes, by soaking them in clean water for a certain period of time.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: April 01, 2020 16:53 IST

Reddit
Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why Sprouted Moong Is 'The Food For The Wise'
Highlights
  • Sprouting by itself is considered to be nutritious and super healthy
  • Sprouting helps to eliminate the gas-producing starches from a grain
  • Vit C helps sprouted moong to fight several diseases

Did you know sprouted moong is celebrated in yoga as the food of the wise? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to her Instagram to inform the same. Sprouting by itself is considered to be nutritious and super healthy; and sprouted moong dal is packed with protein. For the unversed, sprouting is the process of germination of various seeds and legumes, by soaking them in clean water for a certain period of time. As a result, outer layer of the legume or seed is torn open and a young shoot gets blossomed. It is said that sprouting enhances the nutritional value of a legume or seed. As per the book, 'Diet and Nutrition- A Holistic Approach' by author Rudolph Ballentine, this process helps to eliminate the gas-producing starches from a grain.

In an Instagram post, while speaking about sprouted moong, Diwekar wrote, "Celebrated in yoga as the food of the wise, this homemade immunity booster is just what grandma ordered to pick up your mood and kick out negativity. Rich in fibre, antioxidants and amino acids, the sprouted moong is a wholesome meal and a favourite of the Goddess too."

She further added that it is best enjoyed in cooked form "as usal, sondal or even misal (which coincidentally was also adjudged the best vegan protein dish in the world)."

Also Read:Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Recommends 'Jaam': 5 Reasons Why You Should Try The Fruit



How Does Sprouted Moong Work As An Immunity Booster?

Moong dal by itself is packed with nutritional content. Sprouting enhances the nutritional value of the same. During the process of sprouting, a legume or seed manufactures vitamin C from the stored starch. Vitamin C makes sprouted moong a powerful stimulant of the white blood cells (WBC), which helps the body to fight several diseases and infections. It is also rich in antioxidants, which makes sprout a source for strengthening body's immunity system. Sprouted moong is also known for promoting good digestion, blood circulation and weight loss

In another post, Rujuta Diwekar shared a quarantine diet plan which includes foods from different parts of India. Alongside the plan, she wrote on the post, "The quarantine plan- foods from different parts of India- a national integration of nutrients you can say, to boost your immunity and keep you fit and strong during the lockdown."

Also Read: 'The Quarantine Plan' by Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar May Sort Out Your Weekly Diet Woes



She also mentioned that everyone should cook and eat at home and contribute equally to the kitchen. Remember, healthy living leads to a happy life!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sprouted GramLegumes BenefitsAntioxidantVitamin C Benefits
Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe: These 2 Ingredients Will Add Extra Protein To Your Sooji Cheela
Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe: These 2 Ingredients Will Add Extra Protein To Your Sooji Cheela
7 Indian Tikki Recipes You Must Try At Home If You Are Bored Of Street-Style Aloo Tikki
7 Indian Tikki Recipes You Must Try At Home If You Are Bored Of Street-Style Aloo Tikki

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com