Holi, the Festival of Colours, is celebrated with great joy across India. It marks the arrival of spring and symbolises the victory of good over evil. People apply gulal, share sweets, and enjoy the spirit of togetherness. Different regions have their own traditions - from Bengal's Dol Jatra to the vibrant Lathmar Holi of Brij. This year, however, there has been some confusion about the date of Holika Dahan.

When Is Holi 2026?

According to the Hindu calendar, Phalguna Purnima will begin at 5:55 PM on 2 March 2026 and end at 5:07 PM on 3 March 2026. Therefore, Holika Dahan will be performed on 03 March 2026, and Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on 04 March 2026.





Photo Credit: iStock

Significance of Holi

Holi holds deep cultural and spiritual importance. The festival represents the triumph of good over evil, inspired by the story of Prahlad - the young devotee who survived the fire while Holika perished. This tale reminds us that righteousness always prevails.





Holi also celebrates the playful love of Radha and Krishna, marking the season of spring and new beginnings. Above everything, the festival encourages forgiveness, unity, and stronger relationships.

5 Festive Recipes To Make At Home

Homes across India prepare traditional dishes on Holi, adding flavour and warmth to the celebrations. Here are five popular recipes:

Gujiya

A sweet dumpling filled with khoya, dry fruits, and sugar, deep-fried until crisp and golden. A Holi favourite in almost every household. Click here for recipe.

Dahi Bhalla

Soft lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yoghurt and topped with chutneys and spices. Light, refreshing, and perfect for festive spreads. Click here for recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

Thandai

A chilled drink made with milk, nuts, fennel, rose petals, and aromatic spices. It keeps you refreshed through the energetic celebrations. Click here for recipe.

Kachori

A crispy, deep-fried snack filled with spiced lentils or peas. It's enjoyed with chutney and shared among family and friends. Click here for recipe.

Pakoda

Crunchy fritters made by dipping vegetables in gram-flour batter and frying them. Simple, quick, and perfect for the festive mood. Click here for recipe.

Happy Holi 2026!