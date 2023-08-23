For all the chaat aficionados out there, we know that the love for chaat runs deep in Indian hearts. It's that perfect blend of curd, spices, and sweet-tangy chutney that instantly brings a smile to any food lover's face. Chaat is practically a street food institution, offering a wide array of options to tantalize our taste buds. When you think of chaat, classics like Bhalla Papdi, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Palak Patta Chaat, and Fried Aloo Chaat likely pop into your mind. And for those who watch their health, there's a lineup of nutritious alternatives, including sweet potato chaat, sprout chaat, and mango chana chaat. It's no wonder that chaat finds its place not only on street corners but also at weddings, parties, festivals, and dinner gatherings.





While you may have already savoured your fair share of chaat variations, today we're presenting an unexpected delight - Paan Ki Chaat. Yes, that's right, this unique recipe features the beloved betel leaves (Paan ka Patta). These leaves are commonly associated with religious rituals and even as mouth fresheners, but they're making a delightful appearance in a culinary role. Beyond their reputation for aiding digestion and soothing mouth ulcers, betel leaves are here to give your taste buds a whole new experience.

How To Make Paan Ki Chaat:







In a bowl, mix together gram flour, semolina, or rice flour. Blend until everything's nicely combined. Add in celery, salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and a touch of asafoetida. Stir it up, adding a bit of water to achieve a batter consistency. Heat up some oil in a pan, and dip those betel leaves into the batter. Fry them up in the hot oil until they turn delightfully crispy. Once done, place the fried leaves onto a plate, and here comes the fun part: add chopped boiled potatoes, creamy curd, sweet chutney, zingy green chutney, a sprinkle of red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and iconic chaat masala. To top it all off, garnish with boondi, vibrant pomegranate seeds, crispy sev, and a touch of fresh coriander.





Recipe Notes: Top Tips You Must Follow for the Best Paan Ki Chaat Experience:







1. Mix in some semolina or rice flour for that extra crunch when frying - texture matters!





2. Gradually add water to create a smooth batter.





3. Aim for a batter that coats the betel leaves evenly - not too thick, not too thin.





4. Opt for Calcutta betel leaves as they offer a mild sweetness.





5. Fry the betel leaves over medium heat until they're a golden crispy delight.





There you have it, a chaat experience like no other. Paan Ki Chaat promises to add an intriguing twist to your chaat journey. Are you ready to step into the world of betel-infused flavours?