The consciousness around health and fitness has gone up significantly in the past couple of years. We have seen how people are now tweaking their diets to incorporate healthier choices for themselves and the planet too. Fat sources such as butter, margarine, vegetable oil and animal fats have come under the lens as fitness enthusiasts cite health concerns to cut back on their consumption. Butter, specifically, has been called out for increasing cholesterol levels and impacting our health. But is consumption of butter actually harmful and does it need to be eliminated entirely from the diet? Here is all you need to know.

Is Butter Good For Health? All You Need To Know

Butter is commonly used in western cooking, especially in bakery products such as cakes, cookies and pastries. Flavoured butter is also being used as a dip or pairing with crackers, breadsticks and more. The usage of butter gives it a creamy texture and melt-in-mouth feel. However, butter gained a bad reputation due to the high quantity of saturated fat in it. But recently, experts have pointed out that butter is not as harmful as margarine and other saturated fat sources. Bengaluru-based weight management expert Shalini Manglani suggests, "All fats have their benefits and can be rotated and used in one's kitchen. Butter, white butter, cream and ghee are high in Vitamin A and B12 and should be a part of one's total fat intake, but since they, like coconut oil, are saturated fats they can be used in limited quantities."





Butter is a pairing of choice with breads, crackers and more. Photo Credit: iStock

Thus, butter consumed in moderation is not harmful for health. However, moderation is key with saturated fat sources like butter, cream etc. Limit your consumption to 1-2 teaspoons a day.

Here Are 3 Butter Recipes To Revamp Your Usual Butter Experience:

Now that we have examined the health aspect of butter, we have collated some interesting butter recipes for you. With the goodness of garlic, spices and more - these unique butters will amp up your meals. Whether you pair them with breads, crackers, breadsticks or anything of choice, you will surely relish these creamy and flavourful butter recipes.

1. Homemade Garlic Butter

When in doubt, turn to garlic! Enhance regular butter with the delightful addition of parsley and garlic cloves, giving it a unique and tantalizing flavour profile. For an extra kick, consider roasting the garlic in olive oil. Find the full recipe here.





Garlic butter is a popular creamy dip that nobody can resist. Photo: iStock

2. Spiced Butter Recipe

Elevate softened butter by infusing it with the zest of lime, green chilli, and coarsely ground pepper. This spiced butter allows you to customize the spices to suit your palate, providing a tingling experience for your taste buds. Discover the complete recipe here.

3. White Butter Recipe

For enthusiasts of traditional Indian cuisine, white butter, or safed makkhan, can enhance any meal. A dollop of white butter on dishes like sarson ka saag, Amritsari kulcha, or paratha can take the taste quotient up a notch. Crafting white butter at home is a simple process, and you can find the detailed recipe here.





So, enjoy your butter in limited quantities and in some all-new textures and flavours. Trust us, you will not regret it.