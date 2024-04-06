Navratri, the nine nights of devotion, celebration, and spiritual rejuvenation, are upon us once again. As we immerse ourselves in this auspicious time, let's embark on a gastronomic journey that blends tradition with indulgence. Embrace the essence of Navratri without compromising on taste with Navratri offerings at various restaurants. Whether you're seeking the vibrant ambience of a restaurant outing or the comfort of a home-delivered meal, we've curated the ultimate guide to satisfy your cravings during this festive season. From sumptuous thalis to meticulously crafted menus, let every bite be a celebration of faith and flavour. Join us in savouring the essence of Navratri with culinary delights that embody the spirit of togetherness. Welcome to a world where fasting meets feasting, where tradition meets innovation.

Here Are Chaitra Navratri 2024 Restaurant Offerings You Must Try:

Satvik Culinary Delights At Eros Hotel New Delhi

Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place invites guests to embark on a culinary journey filled with authentic flavours and festive delights as it unveils a delectable Navratri Thali at its restaurants, Blooms and Singh Sahib. The Navratri Thali showcase a tantalizing array of traditional vegetarian dishes, thoughtfully curated to celebrate the 9 days of the Navratri festival.

When guests enter the dining ambience, they are greeted with a delightful welcome drink. Begin the feast with a tempting array of tangy and light spicy appetizers, including Akhrot Sabunada Wada, Shakargand ki Ginni, and Mix Fruit Chaat. The main course offers options like Jeera Dhaniya ke Sookey Aloo, Anar Angoor Ka Raita, Samak ke Chawal, Kacchey Kele ki Subzi, Khatta Meetha Sitaphal, Lauki Kaju Ke Koftey, Mawa Mewe Ki Asharfi, Kuttu Ki Puri, Sago Crisp and many more.

At the Tea Lounge, experience the delightful range of Navratri starters and chaats. Choose from Falahaari Vrat Chaat, Shakarkandi ki Chaat, Sabudana Tikki Chaat, Kacche Kele ki Chaat, Kuttu ki Papdi Chaat, Singhare ki Dahi Puri and many more. In addition to this, Roasted Sweet Potato Tart, Vrat wali Roesti, Amaranth Pancake, Fruit Brochettes are also available at the Tea Lounge at Eros Hotel.





Venue: Blooms (Lunch & Dinner) / Available at Singh Sahib (Dinner Only)

Date: 9th April to 17th April 2024

Time: 19:00 hrs to 23:45 hrs.

Price point: 999+taxes

Venue: Tea Lounge, Eros Hotel New Delhi

Date: 9th April to 17th April 2024

Time: 12:00 hrs to 21:30 hrs

Price point: INR 525 onwards plus taxes



Navratri at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity



Experience the essence of Navratri at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity as they unveil a tantalising array of festive delights at Farmers Basket And Food Exchange. Delve into the spirit of celebration with their exclusive Navratri Thali priced at INR 1250 plus taxes. Guests can indulge in traditional favourites and contemporary creations meticulously curated for this auspicious occasion. From refreshing Mango Lassi to starters like Kesari Paneer Tikka and Sabudana aur Makhana Tikki, the menu promises a fulfilling feast. Dive into the heart of Indian cuisine with mains including Kaddu Tamatar Ki Subji, Dahi Wale Aloo, and Shahi Paneer, complemented by Samak Ke Chawal, Sabudana Khichdi, Kuttu Ki Poori, and Sabudana Papad. Guests can conclude their feast on a sweet note with delectable desserts like Badam Ka Halwa and Sabudana Kheer.



Anardana, Noida

Anardana proudly presents its Navratri Special Menu, curated to tantalise taste buds and ignite the festive fervour. Start the culinary voyage with enticing starters, featuring Shakarkandi ki Chaat and Sabudana Papad amongst other dishes, crafted to perfection to awaken palates. Dive into the main course with delights like Kuttu Puri, Shahi Paneer, and Samak ke Chawal, accompanied by refreshing Cucumber Raita, promising a symphony of flavours to savour. Indulge in the sweet offerings of our delectable dessert, Sabudana ki Kheer, a delightful finale to the Navratri feast. make Navratri celebrations truly unforgettable at the newest outlet in Max Square, Sector 129, Noida.

Navratri Thali Food Festival at Cafe Pride, Aerocity

Enjoy Navratri Thali Food Festival at Cafe Pride, nestled within the elegant premises of Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi. This festival is a celebration of the vibrant spirit of Navratri, offering a specially curated menu designed for those with smaller appetites and observing fasting traditions during this auspicious time.

Food Festival: Navratri Thali

Dates: 9th April to 17th April

Venue: Cafe Pride, Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi

Address: Pride Plaza Aerocity, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi

Gulati Restaurants, Delhi-NCR

Gulati Restaurant (Pandara Road & Mega Mall, Gurugram) is a name famous among foodies all over the world, for the best North Indian, Mughlai, Hyderabadi and Tandoori cuisine. They are celebrating Navratri food festival from April 9th-15th this year. With their mouth-watering Navratra menu, Gulati Restaurant has truly transformed eating options for people on fast. From Navratra Khas Thali to Navratra platter to Chaat Platter to Shakarkandi Galouti to Sabudana Bhel Puri to Kuttu ki puri, Malai Kofta Punjabi to Kele ki sabzi to Paneer Makhani to Badam Thandai to Sanwak Kheer, they are serving more than 40 delicious Navratra Delicacies for fasting made without onion & garlic. Navratri thali & platter at Gulati's is in huge demand by the foodies not just in Delhi but all over the world.





Taste the Essence of Navratri At Pirates of Grill

If you love to indulge in the festive flavours then Pirates of Grill is where you need to head to. Their chefs have prepared a special Navratri Thali that is a culinary extravaganza featuring a delectable array of dishes to celebrate the auspicious festival. Indulge in starters like the creamy Malai paneer tikka, Aloo sabudana vada, tangy Tandoori fruit chaat, Chaulai ke ladoo, crunchy Sabudana papad, and Kache kele aur mewa seekh. Savour the main course including Paneer makhani, the refreshing Aloo tamatar ki tarkari, Samak jeera pulao, zingy Sweet and sour pumpkin bhaji, crispy Kuttu ki poori, and Mint anar raita. And to wrap up your culinary adventure, treat yourself to the luscious Fruit cream, the decadent Pineapple halwa, and the royal Kaju kesar sabudana kheer.

Where| Pirates of Grill Outlets

When | 9th - 14th April'24

Timings | 1 pm Onwards