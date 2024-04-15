Winters are gone and finally, it is time to shed all the weight that we used to cover under our sweaters and jackets. While workouts, diet, and swimming can help you get in shape, one staple of summer is those icy, refreshing drinks. Whether it's soda, mocktails, cocktails, soft drinks, lemonades, or iced coffees, we all need something to beat the heat. But can you let a drink undo all the efforts you put into those gym or yoga sessions? Of course not. So, make sure to opt for healthy options when preparing summer beverages. And if you are confused about how to make summer beverages healthier, worry not, we have some amazing tips for you.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Your Summer Drinks Healthier:

1. Use Fresh Ingredients

Fresh ingredients such as fruits and herbs can enhance the taste and nutritional value of your drinks. Instead of using artificial flavours, try adding slices of fresh lemon or lime to your water for a citrusy twist. You can also infuse water with berries, cucumber, or mint for that refreshing kick without extra calories or sugar.

2. Cut Down On Sugar

Excessive sugar consumption can lead to various health issues. By reducing the amount of added sugar in your beverages, you can lower your calorie intake and maintain a healthy weight. Instead of using sugary flavoured syrups in your iced coffee, opt for unsweetened almond milk with a sprinkle of cinnamon for flavour.

3. Include Hydrating Elements

We all know that summer heat can lead to dehydration. That's why it's important to include hydrating elements in your beverages. Add slices of cucumber or watermelon to a pitcher of water, or infuse water with mint and lime to stay properly hydrated.

4. Explore Herbal Options







Herbal teas are soothing and offer various health benefits. You can prepare herbal teas such as hibiscus, chamomile, or ginger tea. Make sure to cool them nicely before serving with ice and a slice of lime. They will certainly make for a healthier addition to your summer diet and taste quite delicious as well.

5. Watch Your Mixers

When making cocktails or mocktails, choose mixers wisely to avoid unnecessary calories and sugars. For example, using fresh fruit purees or muddled fruits with soda water instead of sugary syrups can result in a lighter and more nutritious drink.