The scorching summer sun calls for an arsenal of refreshing recipes that can quench our thirst and provide respite from the sweltering heat. As temperatures rise, we often find ourselves drained and in need of a boost to power through the day. And what better way to combat summer fatigue than indulging in a tall glass of invigorating, chilled beverage? From luscious lassis to tangy aam panna and creamy smoothies, the options are endless. However, there's one classic desi cooler that never fails to captivate our taste buds and rescue us from the summer doldrums - the ever-popular sherbet. Today, we're excited to share with you a beloved sharbat recipe that is sure to leave you yearning for more. Get ready to relish the refreshing flavours of Variyali Sharbat!

What Is Variyali Sharbat? Where Is It From?

Hailing from the heartland of Gujarat, Variyali Sharbat is a traditional summer elixir that promises to tantalize your senses. This delightful concoction involves boiling fennel seeds in water, infusing them with the essence of mint leaves and a touch of sweetness from sugar syrup, and serving it chilled. Not only does it quench your thirst, but it also boasts an array of health benefits that make it a must-have addition to your summer diet. So why should you embrace Variyali Sharbat with open arms this summer? Let's explore the incredible health benefits it brings to the table.

Also Read: How To Make Daab Sharbat: The Classic Bengali Beverage You Need To Try

Why Should You Include Variyali Sharbat In Your Summer Diet? Health Benefits Of Variyali Sharbat:

1. Stay Hydrated and Refreshed

When the mercury soars, Variyali sharbat comes to the rescue with its cooling properties, keeping you revitalized and hydrated even amidst the scorching heat. Say goodbye to the risk of heat strokes as you indulge in this ultimate summer cooler.

2. Aid Your Weight Loss Journey

If you're watching your waistline, this sharbat is your perfect ally. With its low-calorie content, it becomes an ideal choice for those aiming to shed a few extra pounds. The high fibre content in fennel seeds also ensures that you stay full for longer, curbing those untimely cravings and preventing overindulgence.

3. Support Digestive Wellness

Fennel seeds have long been hailed as a digestion-friendly spice, and they take centre stage in this refreshing sharbat. Sip on Variyali sharbat to ward off stomach-related problems like bloating and gas, and embrace a happy and healthy digestive system.

Also Read: Aam Pora Sharbat: A Refreshing Bengali Cooler You Must Try This Summer





Curious about how to whip up your very own glass of Variyali Sharbat? Look no further! Here's a simple recipe to guide you through the process.

Easy Sharbat Recipe: How To Make Variyali Sharbat:

To make Variyali Sharbat, you need fennel (saunf) seeds, sugar syrup, water, and some ice cubes. Simply boil the fennel seeds in water and then allow the mixture to cool down. Transfer to a mug and add ice cubes and sugar syrup to it. Give it a nice stir and garnish with fresh mint leaves. You can add more water if needed and a few drops of lemon juice for an added hint of flavour. Serve chilled, and enjoy!





Don't miss the opportunity to recreate this quintessential desi summer cooler in the comfort of your own home. Prepare Variyali Sharbat and embark on a delightful flavour adventure. Share your experience with us, and stay tuned for more delectable sharbat recipes that will keep you cool and satisfied all summer long.

