How do you like your eggs? We have often come across this question. Eggs are one of the popular breakfast options across the world. It feeds your body with an adequate amount of protein and also boosts metabolism. A heavy egg breakfast will keep you full for a longer time. It would be safe to say that eggs are one of the few foods that should be classified as “superfoods.” This is because they are loaded with nutrients, some of which are rare in the modern diet. In case you have run out of options to consume eggs, we have come to add not one but two new entrants. The recipe is straight from the cookbooks of chef Kunal Kapoor.

For people who love desi eggs, we have the recipe for Masala Bhurji Pao. And, for brown egg lovers, we will prepare Cheese Bhurji Pao. Sounds yummy. Without much adieu, let's look at the recipe.

Ingredients -

Masala Bhurji Pav

Eggs – 4

Salt – ½ tsp

Butter – 2 tbsp

Onions, Chopped – ½ cup

Green Chilli, Chopped – 1 no

Ginger, Chopped – ½ tsp

Garlic, Chopped – ½ tsp (optional)

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Pav Bhaji Masala – ½ tbsp

Tomato, Chopped – ½ cup

Coriander, Chopped– 1 tbsp

For Masala Pav

Pav – 6 pcs

Butter – 2 tbsp

Pav Bhaji Masala – a generous pinch

Coriander, Chopped – a handful





Method:

Step 1: Beat 4 eggs in a bowl, and while whisking sprinkle some salt.

Step 2: Heat a pan and melt butter in it. Now add onions, green chilli, ginger, and garlic.

Step 3: Stir the onions. Please note: you don't have to make them brown and the flame throughout the cook should be medium. Add turmeric and pav bhaji masala. Give it a quick stir.

Step 4: Pop in some tomatoes, and add some salt as per your taste. The next step is to add eggs into the mix. Slowly still the eggs and voila it's ready

Step 5: Garnish the eggs with some coriander.

Step 6: Place a pan on low heat, and add some butter. Now smear the pav on the pan and make sure they get crispy brown. Add a dash of pav bhaji masala and coriander garnish. Turn off the gas and leave the pavs on the pan for a while.

Step 7: Serve hot with masala burji.

For Cheese Bhurji Pav:

Eggs – 4 pc

Salt – ½ tsp

Butter – 2 tbsp

Onions, Chopped – ½ cup

Green chilli, Chopped – 1no

Chicken Sausage, Medium– 4 no

Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Oregano – 1 tsp

Chilli flakes – 1 tsp

Mozzarella Cheese, Grated– ¼ cup

For Cheese Pav:

Pav – 6 pc

Butter – 2 tbsp

Pepper – a pinch

Oregano – 1 tsp

Chilli Flake – 1 tsp

Mozzarella Cheese, Grated – 3 to 4 tbsp

Coriander, Chopped – 1 tbsp





Method:

Step 1: Beat 4 eggs in a bowl, and while whisking sprinkle some salt.

Step 2: Heat a pan and melt butter in it. Now add onions and green chilli. Give it a quick stir.

Step 3: Pop in some sausages, black pepper, oregano, chilli flakes, and salt as per taste.

Step 4: Turn the flame to low and add the beaten eggs.

Step 5: When the eggs are half done, add grated mozzarella cheese. Mix it up and voila you are good to go.

Step 6: Apply some butter to the pav and put it in a heated pan. Gently press it so that the butter is equally spread.

Step 7: Once the pav is golden brown, add some pepper, oregano, chilli flake, some grated cheese, and coriander.

Step 8: Serve them hot with cheese burji.