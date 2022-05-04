Eggs are one of the most versatile foods in our kitchen. While we love to have it in different forms for breakfast, many of us like to experiment with them in our desi style. Indian palate obviously demands spice - that too lots of it. So, egg lovers can transform their favourite food into masaledaar delights that can fit into any meal of the day, not just breakfast. Are you already excited to try this? We have listed out some spicy egg recipes that you can easily prepare at home and find comfort in them.





Spicy Egg Recipes For Indian Meal

1. Masala Anda Bhurji



Anda bhurji is probably the first Indianised egg dish that was invented. Make it spicier and feistier with masala anda burji recipe that you can pair with toasted bread for breakfast or evening snacks, or with rotis for other meals of the day. Click here for the recipe.

Masala anda bhurji is easy to make.

2. Egg Masala Curry

Indian-style spicy curry made with eggs - you just can't go wrong with it. Spice-coated eggs are sauteed and dunked in an onion-tomato gravy seasoned with lots of spices. And on top of it goes tempering of spices like curry leaves, methi seeds, Kashmiri red chillies etc. to make it a truly masaledaar curry. Click here for the recipe.





3. Mughlai Egg Curry

Give a touch of royalty to your eggs with this recipe. Just like all other Mughlai dishes, this egg dish is flavourful, creamy, rich and oh-so delicious. It takes common everyday ingredients to make this special dish that you can make for your family or for your guests coming over. Click here for the recipe.





4. Kerala Egg Curry

Kerala egg curry is perfect for fans of south Indian flavours. This fiery egg curry is made with boiled eggs simmered in an onion-tomato gravy flavoured with mustard seeds and other spices like red chilli powder, pepper, turmeric powder and garam masala. A dash of coconut milk makes it creamier and tastier. Here's the recipe.





5. Muttai Thokku

Another south Indian egg dish which makes for a perfect evening appetiser. This spicy egg masala dish is made by smearing boiled and slit eggs with a vibrant mixture of dry onions and tomatoes seasoned with mustard seeds, cinnamon, fennel seeds kalpasi, curry leaves and lots of green chillies, red chilli powder and black pepper powder. Click here for the recipe.

Muttai Thokku is a popular south Indian egg dish.





If you love eggs in every way - scrambled, fried or boiled, you'll love it even more when it is splayed with spicy masalas. Try these spicy Indian egg recipes today.