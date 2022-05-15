Most of us are a complete desi at heart. We like digging into traditional food items that we have always been enjoying since childhood. One such sweet delight happens to be halwa. It is usually prepared for festivities or other happy occasions. However, if you are craving halwa in this scorching summer heat, treat your sweet tooth, with a unique and delicious watermelon halwa. This should be your go-to fruit this season. Watermelon is scrumptious, hydrating, and loaded with various health properties. Give it a nice, drool-worthy sweet twist, and make a delectable halwa out of it. Chef Kunal Kapur shared the recipe on Instagram.





Here are the ingredients required for Chef Kunal Kapur's watermelon halwa:





Watermelon Rind – 3 large wedges





Ghee – 2-3 tbsp





Suji (semolina) – 1 tbsp





Besan (gram flour) – 1 tbsp





Sugar – ½ cup





Cardamom powder – ½ tsp





Nutmeg Powder – a pinch





Milk – 1 cup





Almonds and pista – A handful





How to make watermelon halwa?





1) First of all, remove the outer thick green layer of the watermelon using a peeler. Then again, repeat the process and eliminate another layer just beneath the green layer. Roughly chop the rind and add it to a grinder. Convert it all into a paste without using water.

2) Heat some ghee in a pan. Add suji, besan and cook on low flame till they turn brown. After that, add the melon rind puree and cook it till it thickens. This should take about 15-20 minutes. Add sugar and cook again for 10 minutes. For added flavour, add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and milk.





3) Cook for another five minutes and remove from heat.





4) For garnishing, you can use almonds and pista. Serve hot.





Take a look at the video here:

