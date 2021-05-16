We understand waking up early in the morning and making breakfast for all can be quite a struggle, especially when we need to even decide on the menu. Subsequently, we end up having the basics like bread-butter, cereal etc on our plate every morning. This can be boring and mundane at times, making us skip the fuss altogether. But, as we all know, skipping breakfast is not a good practice for our overall health. Various health experts suggest, a healthy and wholesome breakfast not only helps us kick-start the morning but also nourishes us from within. Hence, we say, do not skip the first meal of the day; instead, look for options that can be quick, easy and interesting.





In our search for such quick and delicious recipes, we came across a dish that offers a perfect balance of health and taste on your plate, that too in less than 30 minutes! You heard us! Created by celebrated Chef Manish Mehrotra, this recipe gives an interesting spin to the regular bread toast. Here, the Chef brought together the popular shakarkandi chaat and bread toast and elevated the texture with some mayonnaise, olive oil and crunchy almonds. Sounds delicious right? Let's find out the recipe.





How To Make Sweet Potato Toast | Shakarkandi Toast Recipe:

All you need to do is roast the sweet potato, dice it and toss with salt, pepper, chaat masala, lemon juice, chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, green chutney and mayonnaise. Now, toast the bread until golden brown in colour, and layer the sweet potato mix on it. Finally, drizzle some olive oil, sprinkle almonds and voila.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





Crispy, flavourful and wholesome - this sweet potato toast is unabashedly a show-stealer! Besides being tasty, this dish also loads you up with vitamins, minerals, fibres and antioxidants, thanks to the super healthy sweet potatoes.





What are you waiting for? Get to the kitchen and prepare this tasty and wholesome dish to kick-start the morning. Now, you have no reason to skip breakfast.