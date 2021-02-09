This Chatpat Chaat Recipe Gives Shakarkandi Chaat A Lip-Smacking Makeover

If you are looking for healthy chaat options, this dish is just perfect for you!

If we are asked to name a street food, chaat is probably the first things that will pop up in our mind. Spicy and flavourful, chaat is one of the yummiest ways to satiate all our cravings. In fact, it is one common food item that is loved by every person across India. And the best part is you will find different varieties of chaat recipes all over the country to satisfy every palate. For instance, the ones looking for healthy options, shakarkandi chaat can be the perfect dish for them. Made with roasted sweet potatoes and spicy masalas, this chaat is a delight to indulge in.





What adds on to the popularity of shakarkandi chaat is the health benefits associated with sweet potato. "Sweet potato is not only the king of root vegetables, but also one of the most nutritionally rich vegetables available. This wonder veggie can add a healthy boost to our food," says consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta. Sweet potato is loaded with several essential nutrients and can easily be touted a healthier alternative for potato. It is a storehouse of vitamin A, C, potassium, carotenoids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that promote metabolism, digestion, weight loss and helps manage diabetes.





Considering its popularity, we bring a shakarkandi chaat recipe that gets an exotic twist with inclusion of yams, water chestnut (singhara) and ghee in the ingredients. This dish is called chatpat chaat. You can whip it up quickly less than 30 minutes. Sounds interesting, right?

How To Make Chatpat Chaat | Chatpat Chaat Recipe:

For preparing chatpat chaat at home, you need sweet potatoes, yams, water chestnut, ghee, coriander powder, lemon juice, black pepper powder, black salt and rock salt.





Now, mix all the spices and salt together and sprinkle on diced sweet potatoes, yams and water chestnut. Steam everything for almost 10 minutes, sprinkle some lemon juice and ghee and serve hot.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





Try this recipe today and let us know how you like it!







