Top Winter Dishes You Must Not Miss in Delhi

With a slight dip in the temperature, it's time to gear up for the winter chills. There's nothing more comforting than a piping hot bowl of soup on a winter evening. It's that time of the year again when almost all of us crave for something hot and flavourful. The nooks and corners of Delhi offer lots of lip smacking street foods which must not be missed at any cost. Here's a list of winter special foods that are an absolute must try in these chilly months and will make your taste buds crave for more.
Gajar Ka Halwa
Gajar Ka Halwa is that comfort food that needs no introduction. Made with grated carrots, sugar, nuts and condensed milk, this vibrant and pretty-looking dessert tastes like a slice of heaven. To make it even more scrumptious, garnish it with grated pistachios and almonds. Curl up with a warm bowl of Gajar ka Halwa and make the most these bone-chilling months.
Gond Ke Laddoo
In almost all Punjabi household, you'd likely find the grandmother making these super healthy laddoos in winters. This winter speciality is made with fried gum crystals, dry coconut, dry fruits and jaggery. These laddoos are packed with nutrients and are perfect to keep the cold at bay. Pair these laddoos with a glass of hot milk and you're done for the day.
Daulat ki Chaat
This fine and delicate dessert will dissolve instantly on your palate making you crave for more. Daulat ki Chaat makes an appearance only during the winter months. Its preparation takes a lot of time and effort but is worth every bit of it. The sweetened milk is whisked for hours till it's frothy and cloudy. It is then kept overnight in the open to soak in the dew. Daulat ki Chaat tastes the best when it is garnished with khoya, pistachio and powdered sugar.
Roasted Shakarkandi Chaat
This chaat is made using sweet potatoes which are an absolute delight during the chilly months. It is found in almost all nooks and corners of Delhi during winters. It is prepared by first roasting the sweet potato on coal and then it is chopped into cubes. Toss the sweet potato pieces with lime juice and chaat masala and savour it as a healthy snack. The pure joy of chomping on the bite-sized shakarkandi pieces is out-of-the-world.
So the next time when you crave for something hot and comforting, you know what to go for! Just curl up inside a blanket while hogging on to these delights and make the most of winters!