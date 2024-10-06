In July this year ITC Grand Chola, one of Chennai's premier luxury hotels unveiled Cholatails, a collection of cocktail recipes in a book that makes a strong connection to the city's heritage. The Cholas were among India's most formidable dynasties and their influence spread beyond the boundaries of modern India thanks to their maritime exploits. It's the same for modern food and drink trends that boast a wider reach beyond traditional boundaries. Chennai's cocktail scene has truly evolved this decade. It's part of a wider global trend that has seen trends like sustainable cocktails, zero-proof cocktails and a beautiful medley of the classics and new-age drinks reshape bars and nightspots.





The city's well-heeled, expats and business visitors are reshaping the cocktail landscape in the city as mixologists are discovering their A-game. Many of these mixologists are also tapping into the region's strong culinary heritage and leaning on local ingredients to create unique beverage experiences. We take you through some of the city's best spots for cocktails and zero-ABV beverages:

Tranquebar, ITC Grand Chola

This cleverly named bar shares its name with the erstwhile Danish trading post of Tranquebar (Tharangambdi) about 285 km south of Chennai. It's one of two dedicated bars at the ITC Grand Chola that's also home to Cheroot, a malt and cigar lounge. The hotel embarked on an ambitious program to create an array of cocktails across seven different dining venues in 2023 and created a bank of 280 beverages in the process. Our favourites are the Cholatails that the hotel likes to call beverages from Tamarind Town that include Puli (Tequila with tamarind and jaggery), the perfect thirst quencher for Chennai and Chukku Kaapi which is a clever spin on filter coffee with Cognac, dry ginger and green cardamom in the mix.





Where: ITC Grand Chola, Mount Road, Guindy.





The Leather Bark, The Park Chennai

The Leather Bark remains one of the city's most sophisticated techno lounge bars. The interiors pay homage to the region's strong connection with leather products. The bar's new cocktail menu seeks inspiration from the city's cultural threads and also flavours of seasons. There's Maami's Martini which combines the city's favourite brew (filter coffee) with Irish whiskey and coffee liqueur and Full Bloom, a delicate floral cocktail that captures the bouquet of the city's famous Koyambedu flower market. The diverse beverage selection is complemented by bar bites that ingeniously blend traditional techniques and flavour with a contemporary touch.





Where: The Park Chennai, Anna Salai

Lady Connemara Bar and Lounge at Taj Connemara

Located at one of South India's oldest luxury hotels (that dates back to 1854) and an integral part of Colonial Madras, this bar takes its name from Lady Connemara the wife of the then Governor of Madras. One of the bar's signature cocktails - Madras no: 1, pays tribute to the city's first licensed bar that first opened as 'The Cocktail Bar' suggesting that the city's love for iced cocktails is not entirely a modern trend. Regulars also recommend 1891 which is crafted in memory of Lady Connemara who spent a year at the hotel.





Where: Taj Connemara, Binny Road.

Pandan Club

India's first Peranakan cuisine restaurant and bar, Pandan Club has won awards for its cocktail program. Pandan Club embarked on a unique journey - 'Shortest Route', a cocktail book that makes the connection between the high-energy vibe of Singapore's streets and Chennai's rich culture. These cocktails are not just great for the 'gram' but also feature delicious twists. One of our picks is Serangoon Smith which recreates the buzz of Serangoon Road in Singapore with notes like Lemongrass & Gula Melaka.





Where: Bazullah Road, T Nagar

Sundays Chennai

It might be positioned as 'The Everyday Getaway' but there's a distinct Sunday afternoon vibe about one of Chennai's most popular cocktail bars. That's one reason why this casual bar located in the heart of one of Chennai's quintessential residential pockets draws many diners during the day. It's the perfect getaway on a Thursday or Friday afternoon when you're already craving for the weekend. Sundays offers a wide array of cocktails and a mix of Indian and international plates.





Where: D Block, Anna Nagar (East)

KooX, Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road

KooX has remained one of Chennai's hip rooftop Asian dining destinations and high-energy weekend hangouts since it launched back in 2019. The edgy decor and panoramic views complement the KooX experience. KooX recently launched Koi and Khao, a menu that blends the rich flavours of Thai cuisine with the delicate artistry of Japanese dishes. The menu also has room for cocktails like the Nitro Thai Basil Fizz which incorporates ingredients like Thai basil shrub, adding to its reputation as one of the city's preferred cocktail spots.





Where: Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road





The Velveteen Rabbit

The Velveteen Rabbit borrows its name from Margery Williams' novel of the same name. A popular destination for a relaxed night with good food, friends, drinks and conversations. The bar is spread over multiple levels with refreshed interiors and an all-new menu. It's Velveteen Rabbit's cocktails that feature both classics and contemporary, artisanal cocktails that are a big draw with its regulars.





Where: 2nd Main Rd, RA Puram

Noci Adante

One of Chennai's newest hotspots, Noci Adante is conveniently located in one of the city's popular retail and entertainment destinations - Express Avenue (EA) Mall. This nightspot is designed to morph from a fine dining space to a party zone as the night progresses. Noci is Japanese for way of life while Adante (in Italian) refers to playing an instrument slowly. The menu is a mish-mash of international plates while the cocktail program is quite bold with a blend of local flavours and international influences.





Where: EA Mall, Royapettah